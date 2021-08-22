Woman injured in early-morning Wayne Township crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A Dowagiac woman was injured when the car she was riding in struck a tree Saturday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to Marcellus Highway and Atwood Road in Wayne Township at 5 a.m. Saturday.

There they learned that a Dodge Journey driven by Melissa Smith, 22, of Decatur, struck a tree head on.

The passenger in the vehicle, 36-year-old Tasha Wallace, of Dowagiac, was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The crash remains under investigation

Assisting were Wayne Township Fire Department, Dowagiac Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance Service.