expand
Ad Spot

August 23, 2021

Honor Credit Union announces 12th annual Teacher Awards

By Submitted

Published 10:57 am Monday, August 23, 2021

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union has announced its 12th annual Teacher Awards. According to brand representatives, Honor aims to recognize local teachers for the time and effort they dedicate throughout the school year. Teachers are invited to apply for the annual Teacher Awards by explaining in 200 words or less how they would use an additional $200 to benefit their classroom and students.

“Giving back to our teachers and schools is of the utmost importance to us,” said HCU Brand Specialist Kayla Smith in a press release. “What better way than for our educators to have the chance to be awarded a $200 Amazon digital gift card to use towards supplies needed for their classrooms.”

Seventy teachers will be recognized and awarded this year with a limit of one award per classroom. Applications are being accepted now through Oct. 15, and winners will be notified by Nov. 12.

It is not a requirement for applicants to be a member of Honor Credit Union to be eligible to win. For complete details and to submit an entry for Honor’s Annual teacher Awards, visit honorcu.com/teachers.

More News

Buchanan rallies to edge Cassopolis 3-2

Daily Data: Tuesday, Aug. 24

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Health Department hosts Back to School Bash

Jessy Lamont Peterson, of Three Rivers

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Health Department hosts Back to School Bash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Moose Riders raise $2,000 for Cass County Cancer Services

Business

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac hosts 30th annual Rod and Roll car show

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: United Way event donates 1,000 backpacks to Cass County students

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces 12th annual Teacher Awards

Cass County

Police pursuit ends in arrest

Cass County

Dowagiac man dies at site of M-62 crash

Cass County

Woman injured in early-morning Wayne Township crash

Cass County

Area residents sentenced on drug charges

Cassopolis

Multiple departments battling flames at Cassopolis home

Dowagiac

Dowagiac pastor studying work of 19th Century abolitionist

Cass County

Dowagiac schools staff member to register as sex offender for inappropriate contact with student

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair Pedal Pull Contest a hit with children

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office to get new K-9s

Berrien County

Buchanan’s Dargus earns reserve grand champion market hog at Berrien County Youth Fair

Cass County

Council on Aging partners with Honor Credit Union to host ice cream social Aug. 25

Cass County

Dowagiac man injured in La Grange Township crash

Business

Holden Green Tavern opens in downtown Cassopolis

Edwardsburg

ESC hosting movie night, backpack giveaway

Dowagiac

SMC ETS, MSU host entrepreneur camp

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: 4-H youth enjoying the return of Berrien County’s fair week

Berrien County

Berrien County youth compete in dog show contests

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band elects new tribal council members

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man injured in motorcycle crash