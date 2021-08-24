expand
August 25, 2021

Brandywine 2-2-1 at Vicksburg Six Pack

By Staff Report

Published 9:10 am Tuesday, August 24, 2021

VICKSBURG — The Brandywine volleyball team opened its 2021 season by going 2-2-1 at the Vicksburg Six Pack Monday.

The Bobcats defeated Lakeshore 25-24 and 25-23 before finishing the night beating host Vicksburg 25-23, 25-18. Brandywine split its match against Otsego, winning 25-16 and losing 6-25.

Niles and St. Joseph were both victorious over the Bobcats. The Vikings defeated Brandywine 25-14 and 25-14, while the Bears knocked off the Bobcats 25-22 and 25-14.

Kadence Brumitt had a big night with 26 kills, 11 aces, 19 digs and six blocks. Elizabeth Stockdale finished with six aces, nine kills, 18 assists, 13 digs and five blocks. Clara DePriest finished the night with five aces, 14 assists and eight digs. Haley Scott added seven kills and eight blocks. Olivia Laurita led the Bobcats with 24 digs.

