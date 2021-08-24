expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2021

Buchanan commissioners address Third Street repairs

By Debra Haight

Published 12:14 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

BUCHANAN – Buchanan City Commissioners discussed a variety of topics at their meeting Monday night, from a marijuana consumption event and what to do about trees along Days Avenue to possible new regulations on food trucks and addressing downtown parking concerns.

Commissioners also heard an update on Third Street repairs. The storm sewer on a 300-foot long section of Third Street off of Red Bud Trail collapsed in late June after heavy rains and is yet to be repaired. The street has remained close for nearly two months.

The latest delay came after commissioners had questions about the two bids the city has received for the work. Commissioners said they wanted to see the work get started but questioned the seemingly wide disparity between the two bids. They also wanted to make sure the bids were pricing the same items and met the city’s specifications.

Representatives of the two companies, Green Construction and Selge Construction, were not at the meeting. City Manager Heather Grace said she would set up a special city commission meeting to handle just the Third Street repairs as soon as possible so repair work can start.

The meeting began with presentations by Pinnacle Emporium and Buchanan Tree Friends representatives. Pinnacle Emporium is one of the city’s adult-use marijuana businesses and wants to host a marijuana consumption event in the city next spring which representatives said will bring visitors to the city and help other local businesses.

Pinnacle Emporium owner Dr. Jodie Silver reported that her company has already had a successful marijuana festival at their Addison, Michigan location and wants to have something similar here. She said the Addison event did not have any problems and pointed to a recent event in Niles that also went off without problems.

She said they would like to have two consumption events a year in Buchanan. She added that they will apply for state permits once the city signs off on the event. She noted that proper security and fencing will be in place and that no alcohol will be served.

Richard Martin, of the Buchanan Tree Friends, presented his group’s report on Days Avenue trees. The city has been dealing with complaints from Days Avenue property owners over the last several months due to safety concerns from tree branches falling, tree roots getting into sewer lines and roots causing sidewalks to buckle.

While some city officials have recommended removing many of the trees, Martin suggested there are other solutions. He suggested heavy trimming or removal of a few trees, light trimming of others and rerouting sidewalks. If trees are removed, he said new trees should be planted.

In action related to the Tree Friends, commissioners approved moving both the Tree Friends and Friends of the Trail subcommittees from the purview of the Buchanan Area Recreation Board to that of the Planning Commission.

Grace said that both groups are mentioned in the city’s master plan which the planning commission wrote and it makes sense to have the subcommittees take advantage of the planning commission’s expertise.

Grace introduced the food truck registration issue to the commission. She said a pilot program has been in place this summer allowing food trucks and asked the commission to think about what they would like to see. Restaurant owner Dan Benak said food trucks have an unfair advantage with less regulations and allowing them will hurt downtown restaurants.

Public Safety Director Tim Ganus addressed downtown parking issues. He said parking has changed in recent years with more businesses opening and more apartments rented above them. He said that three-hour parking is allowed but enforcement has been hampered by pending court rulings.

Enforcement is currently complaint-driven, he said, although there are some cameras downtown to monitor the situation. The police department is close to hiring a new officer whose primary focus would be on parking and traffic downtown. 160 tickets were issued in the first six months of 2021.

Commissioners and Ganus discussed ways to improve the situation, including adding more cameras and increasing the number of permitted parking spaces downtown. He said new spaces could be added in the alley behind the post office, in the City Center parking lot and even on the city-owned Nelson Transfer lot on the west side of Oak Street.

More News

Fallen trees, cables cause Niles Township road closure

Vikings finish second at Big Hill Invitational

SMC ETS awarded $1.8 million over five years to help local students find pathway to college

Niles, Cassopolis organizations among MEC grantees

News

Fallen trees, cables cause Niles Township road closure

Dowagiac

SMC ETS awarded $1.8 million over five years to help local students find pathway to college

Cass County

Niles, Cassopolis organizations among MEC grantees

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 933,394 cases, 20,123 deaths

Education

EPS to host virtual open houses

Cassopolis

Cassopolis schools adjust start times due to lack of bus drivers

News

MSP canine attacked by another dog

Business

New Dowagiac business center owners ready to invest in community

News

Residents call for safer crossing at Fort, M-51 intersection

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners address Third Street repairs

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 16-23

News

Primary care provider now seeing patients in Hartford

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Health Department hosts Back to School Bash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Moose Riders raise $2,000 for Cass County Cancer Services

Business

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac hosts 30th annual Rod and Roll car show

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: United Way event donates 1,000 backpacks to Cass County students

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces 12th annual Teacher Awards

Cass County

Police pursuit ends in arrest

Cass County

Dowagiac man dies at site of M-62 crash

Cass County

Woman injured in early-morning Wayne Township crash

Cass County

Area residents sentenced on drug charges

Cassopolis

Multiple departments battling flames at Cassopolis home

Dowagiac

Dowagiac pastor studying work of 19th Century abolitionist

Cass County

Dowagiac schools staff member to register as sex offender for inappropriate contact with student