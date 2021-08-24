expand
August 25, 2021

Photo of Sam Adams Elementary School.

Cassopolis schools adjust start times due to lack of bus drivers

By Submitted

Published 3:16 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — A nationwide lack of bus drivers is affecting Cassopolis Public Schools.

In a letter sent to parents Monday, Interim Superintendent Brooke Brawley announced the district would be updating its start and end times for each building due to the lack of bus drivers.

“We want to make sure that any student that wants to ride the bus has the opportunity, so we will be doing split-routes,” she wrote. “Even though this is different from what we had planned, the team has come up with solutions to make this work.”

Below are the new start times for Monday-Friday:

Middle School: 7:40 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.

High School: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sam Adams 8:35 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Due to the change, Cassopolis schools will not have late starts on Fridays.

Parents will be able to drop off kindergarten through fifth-grade students at Sam Adams for Camp Fire, which will be available from 7:25 to 8:25 a.m. To sign up for Camp Fire, visit Cassopolis.k12.mi.us.

