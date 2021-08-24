MSP canine attacked by another dog

HARTFORD — Michigan State Police Fifth District detectives are investigating a dog attack on a department canine that occurred Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:55 a.m., an MSP canine handler was conducting an accelerant search, while investigating the scene of a possible arson of a residence, when it was attacked by an unleashed dog, according to officers. The handler was unable to stop the attacking dog and deployed his firearm, striking and killing the attacking dog.

The 4-and-a-half-year-old MSP canine was taken to the Michigan State University Veterinary Clinic where he is being treated for his injuries and is in stable condition.

Neither the trooper nor any citizen was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.