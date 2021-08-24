expand
August 25, 2021

Primary care provider now seeing patients in Hartford

By Submitted

Published 11:00 am Tuesday, August 24, 2021

HARTFORD — Spectrum Health Lakeland is recently welcomed Jessica Hatfield, PA, to the medical staff. Hatfield is seeing patients alongside Erika Nearpass, DO, and Jay Shah, MD, at Lakeland Primary Care, Hartford, located at 525 South Center St.

Hatfield earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from James Madison University in Virginia. She completed several clinical rotations in family and internal medicine, general surgery, pediatrics, and emergency medicine. Prior to her current role, she served as a COVID-19 vaccination clinician at Spectrum Health Lakeland and a medical assistant at Karimipour Dermatology in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

“We are pleased to welcome Jessica to Spectrum Health Lakeland as we continue to expand access to primary care services in Hartford and the surrounding communities,” said James Savoie, director primary care practices, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “Jessica is joining a highly skilled and compassionate team and will be a great asset to our community.”

Lakeland Primary Care, Hartford cares for adult and geriatric patients offering wellness checks, chronic disease management, and immunizations, among other services.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit lakelandprimarymed.com or call (269) 463-3600.

