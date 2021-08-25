MSP urges Michiganders to prepare for extreme heat

LANSING — With heat indices expected to exceed 100 degrees across much of lower Michigan through Sunday, the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is urging residents and visitors to stay protected during the extreme heat.

The threat of thunderstorms also remains in the forecast, which could lead to additional power outages, adding to the potential heat dangers.

“The high heat and humidity can put stress on the body, making it dangerous to be outdoors for any significant amount of time,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of emergency management and commander of EMHSD. “The potential for thunderstorms and power outages this week could leave residents without air conditioning and even more susceptible to heat-related illness.”

To prepare for extreme heat:

Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun with drapes, shades, blinds or awnings to reduce the amount of heat that enters your home.

Check on family members or neighbors who are elderly, young, sick or overweight, as they are more susceptible to excessive heat.

Ensure pets have cool housing areas and plenty of water.

To prevent heat illness:

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated drinks that cause dehydration.

Wear clothing that allows good air circulation.

Limit vigorous activity.

If outside, avoid direct sunlight by staying in the shade.

Try to schedule outdoor activities during the morning or evening hours to avoid the hottest part of the day.

To learn more about how to stay safe during extreme heat, visit www.michigan.gov/miready or follow the MSP/EMHSD on Twitter at @MichEMHS.