August 25, 2021

Niles, Cassopolis organizations among MEC grantees

By Submitted

Published 8:14 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Midwest Energy and Communications recently awarded grants to 12 nonprofit organizations across its electric service territory.

In early 2021, MEC launched the inaugural Building Vibrant Communities Grant program, inviting local non-profit organizations to submit requests up to $5000 for projects that would support their mission and the communities across our electric service area. Dozens of organizations submitted applications, which were reviewed and evaluated by a team of MEC electric customers.

Funds were awarded to the following organizations:

  • Associated Charities of Lenawee (Adrian), $1,000 for Back to School Program
  • Bair Lake Bible Camp (Jones), in-kind donation of equipment for technology upgrades
  • Clinton United Methodist Church (Clinton), $2,000 for steeple and roof repair
  • Helping Hands of Cass County (Cassopolis), $4,831 for Cass County Foster Care Assistance Program
  • Lenawee County Community Foundation (Tecumseh), $1,200 for the Kiwanis Tecumseh Trail
  • Lenawee Mission/Neighbors of Hope (Adrian), $2,500 for Riverside Housing
  • Marcellus Community Food Pantry (Marcellus), $1,500 for personal care packages
  • Outside of Sunday Ministries (Three Rivers), $5,000 for Food Distribution Program
  • Scrappers Rescue Corporation (Niles), $5000 for Service Dog Program
  • Sturgis Consultation Center (Sturgis), $3,000 for Technology for Telehealth
  • Van Buren County Mounted Foundation (Paw Paw), $2,000 for reflective foul-weather safety gear

Van Buren County Reserve Officer Foundation (Paw Paw), $2,000 for reserve duty foul weather safety gear

“Our vision as a provider of energy and telecommunications services is to create vibrant, relevant and sustainable rural communities and we work hard to ensure that individuals living and working in rural areas have access to the same amenities as those in more urban areas,” said Bob Hance, MEC president/CEO. “Part of living out that vision is also supporting important work being done across our communities and we’re proud to lend a little financial support to these organizations.”

The BVC program is made possible through sponsorship dollars from Wolverine Power Cooperative. The next cycle is now open and applications may be submitted until Dec. 31. Grants will be awarded in February 2022. Visit teammidwest.com for more information.

