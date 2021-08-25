Robert Smith Jr., of Dowagiac

Aug. 2, 1938 — Aug. 23, 2021

Robert “Bob” Smith, Jr., 83, of Dowagiac, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at his home surrounded by loving family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at St. Ann Parish Catholic Church, 421 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, with Fr. Raj J. Nathan officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac. Rosary will take place at 8 p.m. Memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be made to Hospice of Southwest Michigan or St. Ann Parish Catholic Church. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Bob was born Aug. 2, 1938, in Dowagiac, to Robert and Calla (Lillie) Smith, Sr. He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1957. On Sept. 12, 1959, he married the love of life, and high school sweetheart Bonita “Bonnie” Macaluso at Holy Maternity Catholic Church in Dowagiac. Bob and Bonnie spent many years traveling to Florida every year together. Bob was a hard worker, working as a supervisor for Ameriwood for many years before his retirement. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting. Bob was an avid New York Yankees and Notre Dame fan. He was known as a genuinely good person and provider who loved his family, especially his kids and grandkids. He was in attendance of all their sports and even coached their little league and rocket football teams. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Bob is survived by loving wife, Bonita “Bonnie” Smith; children, Sharrise (Dick) Hutchens, Annette (Kevin) Swartz, Scott (Kathie) Smith and Noel (Tony) Winters; grandchildren, Adam, Kristin (Nic), Amanda, Stefany, Anastasia, Brittany, Andrew (Anne), Nicholas, Kelsey, Dawson, and Delaney; great-grandchildren, Kenton, Kinley, Lyla, and Ellie; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and nine siblings.