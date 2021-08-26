Beckwith Theatre to present ‘The Outgoing Tide’

DOWAGIAC — A new play is taking the stage in Dowagiac.

The Beckwith Theatre, 100 New York Ave., Dowagiac, will present “The Outgoing Tide” a play by Bruce Graham next month. Showtimes will be 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 10, 11, 17 and 18 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 19. Tickets are $15 and seats can be reserved by calling (269) 782-7653.

The Beckwith provided the following description of the play: “In a small cabin on the bank of Chesapeake Bay, Gunner has hatched an unorthodox plan to secure his family’s future but meets resistance from his wife and son, who have plans of their own. As winter approaches, the three must quickly find common ground and come to an understanding before the tide goes out. The Outgoing Tide is a darkly humorous and powerfully emotional play.”

The performance is being sponsored by Edward Jones — John Seculoff and Wood Fire Trattoria.