expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2021

The Brandywine volleyball team swept Coloma 3-0 Wednesday night at home. (Leader photos/MAXWELL HARDEN)

Brandywine volleyball sweeps Coloma to give new coach first home win

By Max Harden

Published 12:13 am Thursday, August 26, 2021

NILES — New Brandywine volleyball coach Emily Zablocki-Kohler’s first home game was a success Wednesday night.

Zablocki-Kohler picked up her first home victory with the Bobcats in a 25-8, 25-17, 25-11 win over Coloma.

“I’m excited to win at home,” she said. “The girls have played better in every match. We’re young. We have five sophomores on our varsity team, so we have a lot of things to work on. But we’re getting better every day, which is the goal.”

A former head coach at South Bend Adams and assistant at Mishawaka, Zablocki-Kohler inherited the Brandywine program from Ray Prestly, who guided the Bobcats to two district titles.

While she may be new to Bobcat country, her goals and expectations for the team are consistent with Brandywine’s tradition.

“We worked really hard this summer to get faster and stronger,” she said. “We put in a lot of time doing that and that’s evident on the court. “We’ve seen it improve from the beginning and we just have to keep building on the program’s success.”

The Bobcats got off to a fast start in the first game, jumping out to a 15-4 lead before taking the game 25-8. Game two saw Brandywine get bogged down with mental errors and miscues. With the game tied 15-15, the Bobcats responded with a 10-2 run to win the game.

In game three, Brandywine limited the errors and carried the momentum from game two into game three to seal the victory.

“[Responding in game two] was huge,” Zablocki-Kohler said. “On Monday night, we had the same kind of thing but there was no response. So it’s nice we were able to make improvements and were able to make a comeback. They want to win and they will work hard to get there. We just have to put the small pieces together and I think we’ll be even better.”

Kadence Brumitt tallied 11 kills, seven digs and six aces for Brandywine and Elizabeth Stockdale had 15 assists, 11 digs, 6 kills and four aces. Olivia Laurita had 11 digs and Haley Scott had four kills and three blocks, while Clara DePriest added nine assists.

“Brumitt is our go-to hitter without a doubt,” Zablocki-Kohler said. “She played well. Elizabeth Stockdale’s always a surprise but in a good way. You never know what she’s gonna pull out or what ball she’s gonna dig. Everybody played pretty well. We have a team where everyone contributes, so that’s nice. Anyone can step in at any moment.”

More News

Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: Aug. 16-23

Dowagiac falls to Saugatuck in championship match

Brandywine volleyball sweeps Coloma to give new coach first home win

UPDATED: Daily Data: Thursday, Aug. 26

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: Aug. 16-23

News

Fugitive arrested in Niles after fleeing rape, stalking charges set to be sentenced

Business

Venue 132 aims to bring upscale event space to downtown Dowagiac

Berrien County

MSP urges Michiganders to prepare for extreme heat

Cassopolis

ONE YEAR LATER: Cassopolis brothers happy to be alive following electrocution

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan first responder named Michigan EMS Practitioner of the Year

News

Fallen trees, cables cause Niles Township road closure

Dowagiac

SMC ETS awarded $1.8 million over five years to help local students find pathway to college

Cass County

Niles, Cassopolis organizations among MEC grantees

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 933,394 cases, 20,123 deaths

Education

EPS to host virtual open houses

Cassopolis

Cassopolis schools adjust start times due to lack of bus drivers

News

MSP canine attacked by another dog

Business

New Dowagiac business center owners ready to invest in community

News

Residents call for safer crossing at Fort, M-51 intersection

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners address Third Street repairs

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 16-23

News

Primary care provider now seeing patients in Hartford

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Health Department hosts Back to School Bash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Moose Riders raise $2,000 for Cass County Cancer Services

Business

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac hosts 30th annual Rod and Roll car show

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: United Way event donates 1,000 backpacks to Cass County students

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces 12th annual Teacher Awards

Cass County

Police pursuit ends in arrest