expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2021

Cass County Council on Aging, Honor Credit Union team up for ice cream social event

By Max Harden

Published 2:27 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

DOWAGIAC — The Cass County Council on Aging provided community members with an opportunity to beat the heat and meet and greet with tasty treats Wednesday afternoon.

Dollops of ice cream were scooped and eaten during the COA’s Ice Cream Social at Front Street Crossing, 227 S. Front St., Dowagiac.

Community members lined up prior to the event’s 1 p.m. start time in an effort to get first dibs on their favorite flavor of ice cream. COA director of community development Kelli Casey was pleased with the turnout of Wednesday’s event.

“It was great,” she said. “I think everybody came in and socialized with each other, had a good snack and beat the heat a little bit. It was the perfect day to have it and I think it turned out pretty nice.”

The annual event is a collaboration between the COA and Honor Credit Union’s Dowagiac branch, which sponsored the event. HCU Community Assistant Vice President Janie Reifenberg and HCU Dowagiac staff Abigail Ludwig and Jackie Green were on hand to serve ice cream to community members.

“People were lined up ahead of time, so we started scooping [ice cream] early,” Reifenberg said. “It was awesome to see some familiar faces. It was great to get out, and it was a perfect day for ice cream.”

Last year’s ice cream social was hosted on the grounds of the James E. Snow Professional Building due to the pandemic.

“The city worked with us last year and brought in picnic tables and everything, which was great,” Casey said. “But there’s nothing like having it back at home.”

The ice cream social was open to community members of all ages. Reifenberg was glad to see people take advantage of the event.

“We had some children here,” she said. “It was great to see them with smiles on their faces. Everyone loves ice cream.”

The event was especially welcome for Ludwig and Green, who have been working remotely for more than a year due to the COVID pandemic. Engaging the community at the ice cream social was something they enjoyed doing.

“It was nice getting out in the community,” Ludwig said. “I saw a lot of Honor [Credit Union] members here. It was definitely nice seeing a lot of familiar faces and working in the community.”

“This event was a break from my home office,” Green said. “It was nice seeing everyone, and of course ice cream is a plus.”

Participants could choose from flavors including berry swirl, pecan praline, chocolate and vanilla, with toppings like strawberry syrup, sprinkles, nuts and whipped cream also available. According to Casey and Reifenberg, the most popular flavors of ice cream were praline pecan and Mackinac Island Fudge.

“Pecan is always number one,” Casey said. “That’s the first go-to and then Mackinac fudge, but we try to finish up. We try to have everybody’s favorite standbys and then add something new. Mint chip was new this year.”

“The bowls were heaping with ice cream,” Reifenberg said. “No one took just one scoop, it was two or three scoops. Everyone left satisfied.”

More News

Vikings beat Sturgis 24-6 in Wolverine Conference debut

Jennifer Morford Marrs

Kenneth William Wray, of Dowagiac

Shirley J. Horton, of Buchanan

Cass County

Cassopolis nonprofit to host Halloween Sidewalk Sale Sept. 4

Cass County

Cass County Council on Aging, Honor Credit Union team up for ice cream social event

Business

United Federal Credit Union names Amy Geideman branch manager at Niles north branch

Berrien County

Brandywine school resource officer given stamp of approval

News

River Essence Group raising funds to decorate downtown Niles for fall season

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre to present ‘The Outgoing Tide’

Dowagiac

Wine, beer tasting event raises $47,000 for local hospital

News

Niles City Council approves downtown events

News

Uptown Fright Fest to be hosted in downtown Niles next month

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: Aug. 16-23

News

Fugitive arrested in Niles after fleeing rape, stalking charges set to be sentenced

Business

Venue 132 aims to bring upscale event space to downtown Dowagiac

Berrien County

MSP urges Michiganders to prepare for extreme heat

Cassopolis

ONE YEAR LATER: Cassopolis brothers happy to be alive following electrocution

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan first responder named Michigan EMS Practitioner of the Year

News

Fallen trees, cables cause Niles Township road closure

Dowagiac

SMC ETS awarded $1.8 million over five years to help local students find pathway to college

Cass County

Niles, Cassopolis organizations among MEC grantees

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 933,394 cases, 20,123 deaths

Education

EPS to host virtual open houses

Cassopolis

Cassopolis schools adjust start times due to lack of bus drivers

News

MSP canine attacked by another dog

Business

New Dowagiac business center owners ready to invest in community

News

Residents call for safer crossing at Fort, M-51 intersection