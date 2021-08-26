expand
August 27, 2021

Cassopolis nonprofit to host Halloween Sidewalk Sale Sept. 4

By Max Harden

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — A Cass County nonprofit is aiming to help the community get into the Halloween spirit next month.

Helping Hands of Cass County, 130 S. Broadway, Cassopolis, is hosting its first-ever Halloween Sidewalk Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 during the Cassopolis Farmer’s Market. The event will take place outside of its storefront.

The thrift features more than 300 Halloween costumes and accessories, with costumes costing $3 each and accessories $1. Helping Hands will also be featuring a $2 bag sale on summer clothing as well as a jacket and sweatshirt sale.

“This is our first Saturday Halloween Sidewalk Day,” said Helping Hands Board President Diane Seifert.  “Having the store open during the farmer’s market will allow folks to shop that normally cannot come to Helping Hands during our regular hours. The community has been very generous to Helping Hands, and we’re excited to share our great costumes and décor items.  Also, our $2 clothing bag sale will be a wonderful opportunity to have parents shop for school clothes. For $2 you can purchase as many clothes that can fit into a standard plastic grocery bag. This is an incredible saving, especially for those on a fixed budget.”

Proceeds from the event will support Helping Hands’ food pantry and various outreach projects in the community.

Cassopolis nonprofit to host Halloween Sidewalk Sale Sept. 4

