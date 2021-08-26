expand
August 26, 2021

Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: Aug. 16-23

By Submitted

Published 8:54 am Thursday, August 26, 2021

Aug. 16

2:39 a.m. — Edwardsburg Museum, suspicious vehicle

9:11 a.m. — Cass/US-12, traffic stop

2:09 p.m. — Village Automatics, attempted paper service

2:13 p.m. — Oak, criminal sexual conduct

2:27 p.m. — M-62, welfare check

4:16 p.m. — Stacy’s Food and Spirits, driving complaint

5:42 p.m. — Oak, malicious destruction of property

6:45 p.m. — US-12, attempted paper service

7:12 p.m. — Section, attempted paper service

10:57 p.m. — US-12/Brady, driving complaint

11:25 p.m. — Jayson’s Auto Service, property check

11:30 p.m. — GW Jones, property check

 

Aug. 17

3 a.m. — Brande Creek/Redfield, suspicious situation

3:26 a.m. — State Line Liquor, property check

3:30 a.m. — Krupps Power Sports, property check

3:31 a.m. — Starview, property check

7:18 a.m. — Redfield, road hazard or obstruction

9:04 a.m. — Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop

9:44 a.m. — Ebersole/Redfield, traffic stop

11:31 a.m. — Redfield/Martin, traffic stop

1:51 p.m. — Edwardsburg Police Department, welfare check

1:57 p.m. — Eagle Lake Estates, welfare check

3:26 p.m. — North Shore/Lake View, traffic stop

6:41 p.m. — Section, attempted paper service

9:07 p.m. — Hamilton, driving complaint

9:07 p.m. — US-12/M-62, driving complaint

10:04 p.m. — Edwardsburg High School, be on the lookout

10:48 p.m. — State Line Liquor, property check

10:48 p.m. — Krupps Power Sports, property check

11:08 p.m. — Claire, 911 hang-up

 

Aug. 18

2:49 a.m. — Brande Creek, suspicious situation

4:30 a.m. — Redfield/Sherman, traffic stop

4:54 a.m. — Redfield/State, traffic stop

6:28 a.m. — Garver Lake, driving complaint

9:53 a.m. — Starboard Choice Marine, VIN inspection

9:55 p.m. — Marathon, warrant check

11:10 p.m. — North American Forest Products, property check

 

Aug. 19

2:55 a.m. — H&R Block, property check

2:55 a.m. — Addison Tire, property check

2:55 a.m. — Borden Motor Company, property check

2:56 a.m. — Jayson Auto Service, property check

2:56 a.m. — R&R Sharpening, property check

2:56 a.m. — Robins Nest Quilts, property check

3:33 a.m. — Section/Barber, traffic stop

3:52 a.m. — Max/Section, traffic stop

4:51 a.m. — Section/Max, traffic stop

6:17 a.m. — US-12/Eagle, traffic stop

10 a.m. — North Shore, personal injury accident

3:50 p.m. — West Banks, suspicious situation

5:22 p.m. — Eagle Lake Estates, fight

6:10 p.m. — Lake, follow-up

6:36 p.m. — M-62/Hess, traffic stop

7:35 p.m. — US-12/M-62, juvenile complaint

9:55 p.m. — Eagle Lake Estates, threats complaint

 

Aug. 20

6:56 a.m. — Redfield, alarm residential

7:33 a.m. — M-62/Redfield, traffic stop

7:55 a.m. — Redfield/M-62, traffic stop

10:45 a.m. — Brittany Glen, juvenile complaint

11:29 a.m. — US-12, malicious destruction of property

12:58 p.m. — Stateline, general assist

2:41 p.m. — Lake View, fraudulent activity

3:22 p.m. — Lake View, civil complaint

3:44 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop

3:54 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop

4:15 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop

4:46 p.m. — Adamsville/Redfield, traffic stop

7:20 p.m. — Eagle Lake/US-12, tree down against roadway

8:03 p.m. — Elkhart, fire department assist

10:44 p.m. — Sunrise, suspicious situation

11:26 p.m. — Melvin, suspicious situation

 

Aug. 21

6:15 a.m. — Redfield, personal injury accident

11:12 a.m. — Remax Shore Acres, traffic stop

12:51 p.m. — M-62/US-12, car deer accident

1:39 p.m. — Eagle Lake/US-12, car vs. deer accident

4:49 p.m. — Sherman, domestic

7:08 p.m. — US-12/Sunset, traffic stop

7:42 p.m. — Five Points, unknown problem

9:55 p.m. — Twilight, suspicious situation

11:06 p.m. — Island Park, public peace

 

Aug. 22

12:15 a.m. — May, suspicious situation

12:32 p.m. — Section Street Apartment, domestic

1:26 p.m. — Edwardsburg High School, business alarm

3:03 p.m. — US-12/Garver Lake, traffic stop

5:13 p.m. — VFW Edwardsburg, driving complaint

7:08 p.m. — Redfield/Ironwood, driving complaint

7:43 p.m. — US-12/Conrad, traffic stop

8:34 p.m. — Adamsville/Redfield, chase pursuit

 

Aug. 23

3:41 a.m. — Redfield/Fir, property damage accident

8:06 a.m. — US-12, fail to pay for gas

