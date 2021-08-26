Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: Aug. 16-23
Aug. 16
2:39 a.m. — Edwardsburg Museum, suspicious vehicle
9:11 a.m. — Cass/US-12, traffic stop
2:09 p.m. — Village Automatics, attempted paper service
2:13 p.m. — Oak, criminal sexual conduct
2:27 p.m. — M-62, welfare check
4:16 p.m. — Stacy’s Food and Spirits, driving complaint
5:42 p.m. — Oak, malicious destruction of property
6:45 p.m. — US-12, attempted paper service
7:12 p.m. — Section, attempted paper service
10:57 p.m. — US-12/Brady, driving complaint
11:25 p.m. — Jayson’s Auto Service, property check
11:30 p.m. — GW Jones, property check
Aug. 17
3 a.m. — Brande Creek/Redfield, suspicious situation
3:26 a.m. — State Line Liquor, property check
3:30 a.m. — Krupps Power Sports, property check
3:31 a.m. — Starview, property check
7:18 a.m. — Redfield, road hazard or obstruction
9:04 a.m. — Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop
9:44 a.m. — Ebersole/Redfield, traffic stop
11:31 a.m. — Redfield/Martin, traffic stop
1:51 p.m. — Edwardsburg Police Department, welfare check
1:57 p.m. — Eagle Lake Estates, welfare check
3:26 p.m. — North Shore/Lake View, traffic stop
6:41 p.m. — Section, attempted paper service
9:07 p.m. — Hamilton, driving complaint
9:07 p.m. — US-12/M-62, driving complaint
10:04 p.m. — Edwardsburg High School, be on the lookout
10:48 p.m. — State Line Liquor, property check
10:48 p.m. — Krupps Power Sports, property check
11:08 p.m. — Claire, 911 hang-up
Aug. 18
2:49 a.m. — Brande Creek, suspicious situation
4:30 a.m. — Redfield/Sherman, traffic stop
4:54 a.m. — Redfield/State, traffic stop
6:28 a.m. — Garver Lake, driving complaint
9:53 a.m. — Starboard Choice Marine, VIN inspection
9:55 p.m. — Marathon, warrant check
11:10 p.m. — North American Forest Products, property check
Aug. 19
2:55 a.m. — H&R Block, property check
2:55 a.m. — Addison Tire, property check
2:55 a.m. — Borden Motor Company, property check
2:56 a.m. — Jayson Auto Service, property check
2:56 a.m. — R&R Sharpening, property check
2:56 a.m. — Robins Nest Quilts, property check
3:33 a.m. — Section/Barber, traffic stop
3:52 a.m. — Max/Section, traffic stop
4:51 a.m. — Section/Max, traffic stop
6:17 a.m. — US-12/Eagle, traffic stop
10 a.m. — North Shore, personal injury accident
3:50 p.m. — West Banks, suspicious situation
5:22 p.m. — Eagle Lake Estates, fight
6:10 p.m. — Lake, follow-up
6:36 p.m. — M-62/Hess, traffic stop
7:35 p.m. — US-12/M-62, juvenile complaint
9:55 p.m. — Eagle Lake Estates, threats complaint
Aug. 20
6:56 a.m. — Redfield, alarm residential
7:33 a.m. — M-62/Redfield, traffic stop
7:55 a.m. — Redfield/M-62, traffic stop
10:45 a.m. — Brittany Glen, juvenile complaint
11:29 a.m. — US-12, malicious destruction of property
12:58 p.m. — Stateline, general assist
2:41 p.m. — Lake View, fraudulent activity
3:22 p.m. — Lake View, civil complaint
3:44 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop
3:54 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop
4:15 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop
4:46 p.m. — Adamsville/Redfield, traffic stop
7:20 p.m. — Eagle Lake/US-12, tree down against roadway
8:03 p.m. — Elkhart, fire department assist
10:44 p.m. — Sunrise, suspicious situation
11:26 p.m. — Melvin, suspicious situation
Aug. 21
6:15 a.m. — Redfield, personal injury accident
11:12 a.m. — Remax Shore Acres, traffic stop
12:51 p.m. — M-62/US-12, car deer accident
1:39 p.m. — Eagle Lake/US-12, car vs. deer accident
4:49 p.m. — Sherman, domestic
7:08 p.m. — US-12/Sunset, traffic stop
7:42 p.m. — Five Points, unknown problem
9:55 p.m. — Twilight, suspicious situation
11:06 p.m. — Island Park, public peace
Aug. 22
12:15 a.m. — May, suspicious situation
12:32 p.m. — Section Street Apartment, domestic
1:26 p.m. — Edwardsburg High School, business alarm
3:03 p.m. — US-12/Garver Lake, traffic stop
5:13 p.m. — VFW Edwardsburg, driving complaint
7:08 p.m. — Redfield/Ironwood, driving complaint
7:43 p.m. — US-12/Conrad, traffic stop
8:34 p.m. — Adamsville/Redfield, chase pursuit
Aug. 23
3:41 a.m. — Redfield/Fir, property damage accident
8:06 a.m. — US-12, fail to pay for gas