expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2021

Casey Marlin (left) had a goal and an assist as Niles defeated Brandywine 3-2 in non-conference soccer Wednesday. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

Vikings remain undefeated with win over rival Brandywine

By Scott Novak

Published 1:07 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

NILES — For the second time in five days, host Niles defeated crosstown rival Brandywine in non-conference soccer.

Last Saturday, the Vikings edged the Bobcats 3-2 to win its 11th consecutive VanDenBerg Invitational championship. Wednesday night, Niles built a 3-0 halftime lead, withstood a second-half comeback by the Bobcats to earn a 6-3 victory.

The win kept the Vikings undefeated (3-0) on the season. Brandywine drops to 1-2 on the year.

“We worked on some things and tightened up some things from the tournament,” said Niles Coach Abel Fonseca. “We focused on some finishing and kids trying to attack the goal with some confidence. We came out and got a couple of quick goals. We moved the ball well, which set us up 3-0 at halftime.”

Casey Marlin put the Vikings on the board first with an assist from Andrews Ntisful. Caleb Thornton made it 2-0 off an assist from Ntisful, while Devin Bridges just beat the first-half clock with a goal off the assist from Ntisful.

Brandywine came out at halftime and cut the Niles lead to 3-2 with a pair of goals from Jacob Sherrick.

“It was overall a good game, but we couldn’t keep up with them with the heat and a shallow bench,” Brandywine Coach Caleb Adams said. “They were up 3-0 at halftime. We scored two in the first two minutes of the second half, but we had to pull our defense to strengthen our offense, and that left us open.”

Brandywine also suffered some more injuries, which depleted their already short bench, Adams said.

The Vikings were able to regroup, and following three goals from Matthew Roberts, Bridges and Andrew Cutajar, they were able to fend off the Bobcats. Marlin and Thornton picked up assists on the Roberts and Bridges goals, respectively.

Brandywine’s other second-half goal came off the foot of Patricio Segundo. Pedro Segundo had a pair of assists for the Bobcats.

“We had a couple of people sitting out to get a break after playing the entire first half,” Fonseca said about the change in momentum to start the second half. “The center-backs had some miscommunication, and we had a breakdown. We worked through it and held our own after that.

Niles is back on the pitch Monday as it hosts Kalamazoo Loy Norrix in a non-conference match slated to begin at 5 p.m. Brandywine will travel to Dowagiac on Tuesday for a non-league match set to begin at 5 p.m.

More News

Vikings beat Sturgis 24-6 in Wolverine Conference debut

Jennifer Morford Marrs

Kenneth William Wray, of Dowagiac

Shirley J. Horton, of Buchanan

Cass County

Cassopolis nonprofit to host Halloween Sidewalk Sale Sept. 4

Cass County

Cass County Council on Aging, Honor Credit Union team up for ice cream social event

Business

United Federal Credit Union names Amy Geideman branch manager at Niles north branch

Berrien County

Brandywine school resource officer given stamp of approval

News

River Essence Group raising funds to decorate downtown Niles for fall season

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre to present ‘The Outgoing Tide’

Dowagiac

Wine, beer tasting event raises $47,000 for local hospital

News

Niles City Council approves downtown events

News

Uptown Fright Fest to be hosted in downtown Niles next month

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: Aug. 16-23

News

Fugitive arrested in Niles after fleeing rape, stalking charges set to be sentenced

Business

Venue 132 aims to bring upscale event space to downtown Dowagiac

Berrien County

MSP urges Michiganders to prepare for extreme heat

Cassopolis

ONE YEAR LATER: Cassopolis brothers happy to be alive following electrocution

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan first responder named Michigan EMS Practitioner of the Year

News

Fallen trees, cables cause Niles Township road closure

Dowagiac

SMC ETS awarded $1.8 million over five years to help local students find pathway to college

Cass County

Niles, Cassopolis organizations among MEC grantees

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 933,394 cases, 20,123 deaths

Education

EPS to host virtual open houses

Cassopolis

Cassopolis schools adjust start times due to lack of bus drivers

News

MSP canine attacked by another dog

Business

New Dowagiac business center owners ready to invest in community

News

Residents call for safer crossing at Fort, M-51 intersection