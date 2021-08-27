expand
August 29, 2021

Chieftains blanked in Davis’ debut

By Staff Report

Published 12:48 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

ST. JOSEPH — The Vicksburg Bulldogs spoiled the debut of Dowagiac Head Coach Duane Davis as they shutout the Chieftains 54-0 in their Wolverine Conference opener at Dickenson Stadium in St. Joseph Thursday night.

The game was moved from Vicksburg due to new track construction, which has not been completed. The Bulldogs’ new football playing surface is ready for competition, but construction delays forced the game to be moved to a neutral site.

Dowagiac (0-1) was held to just 46 yards of total offense.

Brayan Paredes led the Chieftains with 10 tackles, while Jordan added nine stops for Dowagiac, which hosts Plainwell Thursday in its home opener at Chris Taylor-Alumni Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

