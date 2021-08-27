LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac thank community

With careful planning by the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac and through local business and community member sponsorships, YPGD was able to successfully host the eighth year of Freedom Fireworks on July 2. At dusk, friends and families enjoyed fireworks curated by Kirk Proshwitz and his team. We would like to thank him for planning another safe show for our community.

This year’s fireworks show would not have been a success without the approval of the Dowagiac City Council, Airport Director Oscar Azevedo, Public Safety Officer Steve Grinnewald, and neighboring fire departments. We would also like to thank the Dowagiac Fire Department, Taqueria Del Rey’s Taco Truck and the AYSO concession stand for serving delicious food. Lastly, thank you to Flory Septic, of Decatur, for providing restrooms.

We recognize and thank our many sponsors:

Grand Finale Sponsor ($500 and above): Dr. Mathews Family, Lyons Industries, Midway Engineering, The Marshall Shoppe, Jim D’s Body Shop, Joseph and Laura Odenwald, Wolverine Mutual Insurance

Rocket Sponsor ($250 and above): Eckman Chiropractic, Imperial Furniture, Janel Industries, Southwestern Michigan College, Wightman

Firecracker Sponsor ($100 and above): Bakeman Barbers, Booth’s Country Florist, CHI Ishoback, Eagles #2441, Duncan and Associates, Elks, Farm Bureau Insurance, File Land Company, JAC Custom Pouch, Paul and Theresa Kitchen, Kemner-Iott Benz, Lyon’s Club, Marion Magnolia Farms, Matthew V Cripe DDS., Rohdy’s Heating and Cooling, Saylor’s Pizza, Tom and Susan Atkinson, Vincent J Jewelers, Bonnie Latourette

Sparkler Sponsor ($50 and above): Blue Print Photography, Bow Wow Bakery, Edith Carey, Leon and Shirley Laylin, John and Nancy Vylonis, Roberta Woodruff, Don Woodhouse

Red, White and Blue Sponsor ($25 and above): Burlings TLC Auto Detailing, Zena Burns, Dowsett Chiropractic, Barbra Hartline, Ruth Pickens, Christine Scelzo, Doug and Amy Wagoner, Jennifer Winters.

Jessica Shank

Young Professionals

of Greater Dowagiac