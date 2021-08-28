Niles JV 3-1 at Portage Central

PORTAGE — The Niles JV volleyball team went 3-1 at the Portage Central Invitational Saturday.

The Vikings (15-2-2) lost to Hudsonville 25-14 and 15-13, defeated Gull Lake 25-21 and 25-9, defense St. Joseph 25-20 and 25-17 before wrapping up pool play with a 25-23 and 25-11 win over East Kentwood.

The crossover matches scheduled for the day were canceled due to the heat index inside the gymnasium, according to Niles Coach Sammee Schaller.

“Today was a challenge for us and the girls did great,” she said. “We had three girls out injured and had to play with nine girls today. It was very hot, and was very hard to keep the courts dry. The girls did the best they could with staying focused on the court given the heat index.”

Schaller was pleased with her team’s effort despite the challenging conditions.

“I am extremely happy with how the girls finished the day being 3-1,” she said. “They were scrappy and played big when they needed to.”

Niles will travel to Allegan Wednesday for a Wolverine Conference match.

