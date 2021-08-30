April Cleary, of Niles

April 9, 1943 — Aug. 25, 2021

April Cleary, 78, of Niles, formerly of Dowagiac, went to be with her father in heaven on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

April was born on April 9, 1943, in Dowagiac. In the 1970s and 1980s, she was the owner and operator of Twin Oaks Restaurant in Dowagiac along with two other restaurants. April was known for her excellent home cooked meals.

Surviving April are her brother, Carl Dennis Cleary, of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, and her sister, Sharon Hemenway, of Dowagiac; also several nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Linus and Marion Cleary.

Private graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac at a later date.