expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2021

April Cleary, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 2:55 pm Monday, August 30, 2021

April 9, 1943 — Aug. 25, 2021

April Cleary, 78, of Niles, formerly of Dowagiac, went to be with her father in heaven on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

April was born on April 9, 1943, in Dowagiac. In the 1970s and 1980s, she was the owner and operator of Twin Oaks Restaurant in Dowagiac along with two other restaurants. April was known for her excellent home cooked meals.

Surviving April are her brother, Carl Dennis Cleary, of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, and her sister, Sharon Hemenway, of Dowagiac; also several nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Linus and Marion Cleary.

Private graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac at a later date.

More News

COLUMN: Poor sportsmanship, pandemic contributing to shortage of officials

Berrien County Health Department issues public health order requiring face masks in educational settings

Honor Investment Team welcomes LPL financial advisor

Following failed vote, masks remain optional at Dowagiac schools

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department issues public health order requiring face masks in educational settings

Berrien County

Honor Investment Team welcomes LPL financial advisor

Dowagiac

Following failed vote, masks remain optional at Dowagiac schools

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland achieves Cardiac Service Line of Excellence

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 23-29

Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles Community Schools welcomes back students

News

Niles Fire Department hosts confined spaces training

Dowagiac

Dowagiac first responder rescues dog from semi-truck wreck

Berrien County

Lakeland Care to offer drive-through community flu shots

Buchanan

Buchanan Commission approves bid for Third Street repairs

Dowagiac

DUS welcomes back students for new school year

Cassopolis

Cassopolis High School kicks off school year with Culture Week

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 946,698 cases, 20,257 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department recognizes international overdose awareness Day, offers free Narcan kits

Dowagiac

No injuries reported in Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Annual Crop Walk to take place Oct. 3

Cass County

Newton House to welcome public Sunday

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Brandywine celebrates return to school

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation Board announces retirements

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles nonprofit hosts back-to-school event

Berrien County

Berrien County building, grounds superintendent charged with embezzlement

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 16-22

Buchanan

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation launches Promise Fulfilled video series

Business

Mother-daughter duo to host fundraiser for new party, daycare facility