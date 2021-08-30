June 22, 1942 — Dec. 9, 2020

Gayle Elizabeth Borst died peacefully at her home. She was born on June 22, 1942, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to John M. and Winifred “Peg” Birt, while her father was serving in the Canadian Navy. The family moved to Chicago in 1944 and later settled in Niles when Gayle was 12 years old. Gayle was a 1960 Graduate of Niles High School and attended Ferris State University before marrying Barry R. Borst (surviving) in 1963.

She is survived by their son, John Christopher (Jenny); daughter, Victoria; son, Timothy; and three granddaughters, Gabi, Annie, and Olivia Borst. She is also survived by her brother, John (Nancy) Birt, of Cary, Illinois, and several nieces and nephews.

Gayle was a Club Coordinator for Al-Bar 4-H for nearly 30 years, during which time she received the county’s Outstanding 4-H Leader Award. She served for many years as a director of the Berrien County 4-H Foundation, becoming the first woman president for the Foundation. Gayle was also an active member of Trinity Epsicopal Church in Niles for more than 50 years, where she served on the Vestry and as Jr. and Sr. Warden over the years. She enjoyed bridge club and played once a month with a close group of friends for the past 45 years.

In 1986, she and her husband opened Mr. B’s Restaurant in Niles and served the community for many years before continuing her desire to serve others at JCPenney’s in University Park Mall. Chances are if Gayle served you over the years, she made a personal connection with you.

A celebration of Gayle’s life will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, beginning with a ceremony at Silverbrook Cemetery followed by fellowship at 105 Main Street Event Hall located in downtown Niles. The service will start at 1 p.m. at Silverbrook Cemetery, located at 1400 E. Main Street Niles. Fellowship will follow at the Event Hall (105 Main St.) until 3:30 p.m. with food and refreshments. We hope you can join us in remembering Gayle. Palmer Funeral Homes – West Chapel assisted family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at palmerfuneralhomes.com.