Linda Lou Mosier, of Dowagiac

Oct. 14, 1950 — Aug. 27, 2021

Linda Lou Mosier, 70, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at her home.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkchapel.com.

Linda was born on Oct. 14, 1950, in Dowagiac, MI to the late Benjamin and Thelma (Szymonski) Waldschmidt.

Linda is survived by her husband, Michael, whom she married on June 6, 1970; her children, Michael (Shaza) Mosier, of Mattawan, Martin (Angela) Mosier and Mistel (Jeff) de Varona, both of Dowagiac; grandchildren, Zachary, Matthew, Christopher, Julia, Raquel and Mary; great-grandchild, Brookelynn; brothers, Ben Waldschmidt, Jr., John (Charlene) Waldschmidt, Ed (Darlene) Waldschmidt, and Mike Waldschmidt; and a sister, Diane (Wayne) Wallace; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Larry Waldschmidt.

Linda’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She loved being silly with them, watching their sporting events, and teaching them a recipe or sharing a tip or bit of wisdom. “Family is everything” and “I love you more” was said frequently.

Linda also enjoyed spending time with friends and family, attending a concert, going to the movies, and watching football on tv with her chihuahuas, Sparky, B.B., Isabella and Bulldog. She enjoyed Red Lobster with family and semi-secret visits to the casino. Linda was skilled in some creative activities including a diverse garden that she loved to share with many, crocheting blankets, hats and toys for loved ones, wood crafts for holiday decorations and dabbled in a bit of poetry. Cheeseburgers were her specialty and were requested by family, friends and even friends of her grandchildren when attending pool parties.

Linda was loved and will be missed by many. She often shared fond memories of growing up with neighborhood kids, friends she made through her factory work, bowling leagues and beyond. Linda’s family is holding all who will miss her in their heart.