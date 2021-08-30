expand
September 1, 2021

Ann Palmer and Sue Wilder stand in front of the historic George Newton House.

Newton House to welcome public Sunday

By Submitted

Published 1:35 pm Monday, August 30, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — A historic home will be open to the public this weekend.

The Cass County Historical Commission is set to welcome visitors to the historic Newton House, 20689 Marcellus Highway, just west of Volinia, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.

Volunteers from both the Historical Commission and Cass County Historical Society have spent many hours enhancing the interior of the house and installing features to the landscape, officials said.

The tours are free and open to the public.

Visitors are also encouraged to enjoy neighboring Russ Forest Park with its many trails, and playground and picnic areas.

For more information, contact the society via email at ccmihistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

