Newton House to welcome public Sunday

CASSOPOLIS — A historic home will be open to the public this weekend.

The Cass County Historical Commission is set to welcome visitors to the historic Newton House, 20689 Marcellus Highway, just west of Volinia, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.

Volunteers from both the Historical Commission and Cass County Historical Society have spent many hours enhancing the interior of the house and installing features to the landscape, officials said.

The tours are free and open to the public.

Visitors are also encouraged to enjoy neighboring Russ Forest Park with its many trails, and playground and picnic areas.

For more information, contact the society via email at ccmihistoricalsociety@gmail.com.