September 1, 2021

Broncos picked to finish second in MAC West Division

By Submitted

Published 1:06 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

CLEVELAND — The Western Michigan University football team has been voted to finish second in the Mid-American Conference West Division by the league’s coaches in the annual MAC Football Head Coaches Preseason Poll released by the league on Tuesday morning.

Western Michigan earned 53 points in the poll and had one prediction as MAC Champions and one first place vote. Ball State was picked to win the MAC West with 65 points and nine first place votes. Toledo finished two points behind the Broncos in the poll. Central Michigan was picked fourth, followed by Eastern Michigan and Northern Illinois.

Kent State was picked to win the MAC East with 64 points and six first place votes, followed by Miami with 55, Ohio with 51 and Buffalo with 46. Akron and Bowling

Green rounded out the MAC East predictions.

The Cardinals received the most predictions to win the MAC Championship.

Western Michigan open the 2021 season at the University of Michigan at noon Saturday. The game can be watched live on ESPN.

 

MAC Football Head Coaches Preseason Poll

MAC Football Head Coaches East Division Predictions

  1. Kent State (6 first place votes) – 63 Points
  2. Miami (2) – 55 Points
  3. Ohio (2) – 51 Points
  4. Buffalo (2) – 46 Points
  5. Akron – 19 Points
  6. Bowling Green – 18 Points

 

MAC Football Head Coaches West Division Predictions

  1. Ball State (9 first place votes) – 65 Points
  2. Western Michigan (1) – 53 Points
  3. Toledo (2) – 51 Points
  4. Central Michigan – 39 Points
  5. Eastern Michigan – 26 Points
  6. Northern Illinois – 18 Points

 

Rocket Mortgage MAC Football Champion Predictions

Ball State (4), Buffalo (2), Kent State (2), Miami (1), Ohio (1), Toledo (1), Western Michigan (1)

 

