September 1, 2021

Chieftains tops Paw Paw to improve to 2-1 in league matches

By Scott Novak

Published 10:15 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

PAW PAW — The Dowagiac golf team defeated host Paw Paw 203-223 on the back nine at Lake Cora Golf Course to improve to 2-1 in Wolverine Conference matches Tuesday.

Senior Calley Ruff earned medalist honors as she shot a 41. Rebecca Guernsey also broke 50 as she finished with a round of 45.

“Calley played well,” said Dowagiac Coach Bob Turner. “She had two eagle putts. She made birdie on one and three-putted for par on the other. Everyone played well. Only two girls over 60.”

The Chieftains are back on the links tomorrow as they host Otsego in a Wolverine Conference match at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course. Play is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

