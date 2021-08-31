Oct. 8, 1942 — Aug. 28, 2021

On Aug. 28, 2021, Luann Hargreaves, of Niles, passed away peacefully at Brentwood of Niles after a brief illness.

Luann was born in Niles on Oct. 8, 1942, to the late Donald and Dorothy (Crippen) Harger. She was raised in Niles with her brother, D. Richard, and graduated from Niles High School in 1960. Luann attended Michigan State University for two years where she earned an Associate’s Degree in business and joined the Sigma Kappa Sorority.

On Aug. 10, 1963, she married her high school sweetheart, Roger Hargreaves. The wedding took place at the First Presbyterian Church in Niles. The couple would spend the next five decades in Niles raising their two boys, working in and around the local community, and enjoying the comradery of their friends and family. Approximately eight years ago, they moved to Granger, Indiana, but Niles has always remained their haven.

Luann retired in 2000 after having been employed by Harger Accounting and Tax Services in Buchanan, Michigan and the Niles Community School System.

Luann believed in service to her community and helped as a volunteer with both the Niles Service League and the Meals on Wheels program. She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Niles where she served as a Deacon and an Elder. Luann also enjoyed membership in the Ladies Historical Society and the Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan.

In her free time, Luann enjoyed playing paddle tennis at Signal Point, a game of bridge, and traveling around the country with Roger. However, Luann’s primary focus was always directed towards supporting and caring for her family and friends.

Luann was preceded in death by her parents and her brother. She is survived by her husband, Roger; two sons, Paul (Susie Weldy) Hargreaves, of Niles, and Dan (Wendy) Hargreaves, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Sue Harger, of Niles; brother-in-law, Gary (Della) Hargreaves, of Cape Coral, Florida; grandchildren, Lauren, Michael, Mathew, Madison, Chloe, Brian, Brittney, Taylor, and Toby; three great-grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, dear friends, and her grand dogs, Luna and Barron.

The family would like to send out a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Brentwood of Niles and Caring Circle Hospice for their compassionate care of Grandma Lulu. The family would also like to recognize Brenda and April for the comfort and care they provided to her.

Funeral Services for Luann will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Niles with Rev. Christopher Mergener officiating. Family will receive guests beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be privately held at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles.

Memorial donations in Luann’s memory may be made to The Foundation at First Presbyterian Church, 13 S. 4th Street, Niles, MI 49120. Photos of Luann, memories of your time together, and condolences for the family may be shared at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.