September 1, 2021

Honor Investment Team welcomes LPL financial advisor

By Submitted

Published 11:35 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union recently announced that Timothy J. Bailey will become a financial advisor with Honor Investment Services.

Effective Tuesday, Bailey replaced Mark Sutherland, who has accepted a position in the Detroit metro area to be near his family.

“I will miss working with my clients but feel that they are in good hands with Tim Bailey,” Sutherland said. “Tim and I are philosophically aligned, and, as LPL Financial Advisors, we are free to choose the products and services that address our client’s needs. This commitment to objective financial guidance helps to preserve the integrity of our investment advice.”

Bailey holds a bachelor’s degree in finance, and he has been a financial professional for more than 16 years, providing comprehensive, financial and investment planning services to his clients.

As a longtime resident of southwest Michigan, Bailey has worked with a variety of national and regional banks and investment companies, including Ameriprise, Huntington, Flagstar, and American Express. He also founded his own investment company in 2017, providing financial guidance and planning to individuals and business owners in the Michigan and Indiana region.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with Honor Investment Services and look forward to utilizing my experience, knowledge, and professionalism to serve the Southwest Michigan community,” Bailey said. “As LPL Financial Advisors, we are free to choose the products and services that address our client’s needs. This commitment to objective financial guidance helps to preserve the integrity of our investment advice.”

Honor Investment Services is a local financial management service that specializes in retirement planning, investment management, and insurance solutions.

To learn about Honor’s retirement, investment, and insurance services, visit honorinvestmentservices.com.

