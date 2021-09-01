expand
September 2, 2021

Patsy Elaine Pullins, of Eau Claire

By Submitted

Published 4:57 pm Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Oct. 1, 1940 — Aug. 28, 2021

Patsy Elaine Pullins, 80, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at her daughter’s home on Indian Lake, where her family had been pioneers of the lake.

Memorial services will be planned for a later date. Memories may be shared online at bowermanfuneral.com.

Patsy was born Oct. 1, 1940, to Charles and Anna (Boese) Ridenour. She was a 1959 graduate of Twin City Business College. She taught accounting at Southwestern Michigan College for 17 years as an adjunct faculty member, later saying the happiest years of her working career were helping students understand and learn to love accounting. For the last 34 years of her career, she was accountant/owner of Pullins Accounting Service, and also Analytical Services, both in Dowagiac.

Patsy held the “active adult” position of the Girl Scout Troup in Dowagiac from 1970-75. For many years she was a member of the Southwest Association of The United Church of Christ, holding the position of treasurer. She received the Silver Circle Certificate and was a lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi International. Patsy was also a genealogist.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George M. Pullins, whom she married June 18, 1960; brother, Gerald Ridenour; and sister, Shirley Spletzer.

Surviving are her daughter, Cynthia (Robert) Ehrich, of Eau Claire; her son, Tom Pullins, of Holland; and two grandchildren, Madison Pullins and Chadwick Ehrich.

