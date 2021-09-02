Chieftains shoot 191 to win second consecutive Wolverine Conference match

EAU CLAIRE — Every time out has been a chance for the Dowagiac golf team to improve.

The Chieftains continued that improvement, along with its winning ways, as it bested visiting Otsego 191-203 in a Wolverine Conference match at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course.

The win was the second straight for Dowagiac against conference foes. It also improved their early-season record to 3-1 overall.

“A good night for the Chieftains,” said Dowagiac Coach Bob Turner. “A season-best score for the team and three or four of the girls. Carlee Spagnoli for sure. Things are headed in the right direction.”

Calley Ruff and Rebecca Guernsey tied for medalist honors for the Chieftains as they both finished with a round of 44. Dowagiac also got a 51 from Spagnoli, a 52 from Anna Ironside and a 57 from Josie Lock. Cora Wegner finished with a 69.

The Bulldogs were led by Maddie Schense, who shot 45 for the day. All six Otsego golfers finished under 60 for the round.

Dowagiac returns to action on Sept. 9 when it travels to Three Rivers for another Wolverine Conference match. Play is scheduled to begin at Sauganash Country Club at 4 p.m.