expand
Ad Spot

September 2, 2021

Despite being injured, Caleigh Wimberley helped Dowagiac win its first-ever volleyball match against Plainwell Wednesday night. (Leader photo/MAXWELL HARDEN)

Dowagiac volleyball edges Plainwell 3-2 for 1st win over Trojans in 15 years

By Max Harden

Published 12:07 am Thursday, September 2, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac’s Caleigh Wimberley is one tough customer.

The junior outside hitter overcame a scary fall to lead the Chieftains (8-2-1; 2-0 Wolverine) to a 25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 11-25, 15-7 victory over conference foe Plainwell Wednesday night.

Wimberley was forced to sit out a few plays in the fourth set after suffering a bloody nose and a welt above her eye after diving to make a play on the volleyball. A few plays were all she was willing to see as she returned to the line-up and went on to score the match-winning kill in the fifth set.

The win was Dowagiac’s first win over the Trojans since joining the Wolverine Conference in 2006.

“A few weeks ago, she split open her chin, which was bleeding during a volleyball game,” said Dowagiac coach Tony Hooley. “That kid is tough.”

“I don’t ever want to leave my team hanging,” she said. “I’m tough so I can brave through it. It hurt a little but I can deal with a little pain. If you’re a good player you gotta be tough both mentally and physically.”

The match was a back and forth affair, with either team able to find a groove long enough to take control.

Wimberley had a team-high eight kills to go along with nine digs, three aces and two blocks, and Riley Stack tallied 16 assists, four kills, three aces, three digs and two blocks. Brooklyn Smith tallied 14 assists and three digs, while Megan Davis six kills, six digs, one ace and one block.

Alyssa Dyer had eight digs and two aces.

After a set four struggle that saw Dowagiac fall 25-11, Wimberley and her teammates were priming themselves to a strong finish against the Trojans. She did just that, scored the set-deciding points for good measure.

“We just had to make sure that we came out on top and that we had energy and we worked down from the last game,” she said. “We said to come out on top and show that we could be them because we can never be timid. Just do what you’ve been doing the whole thing and you’ll be fine. Just go for it.”

“We’ve been a little bit up and down at times [this year] but I think we’re going in the right direction,” Hooley said. “Last year, we just folded a lot mentally. This year, I think we’re kind of overcoming a lot of that, mentally. I’m proud of them.”

When the Chieftains need a point, Hooley turns to his Wimberley, Davis and Stack to make it happen.

“They’ve been on varsity for a combined total of 11 years,” Hooley said. “They are our veteran players. They’re our strength; That’s where we get most of our offense from and they play all the way around the court. If they’re off, we’re in trouble. That being said, we don’t win this game without everyone playing their part.”

“With a win in tow, Hooley and Wimberley hope to continue their winning ways.

“I think the league is a little ripe for some good competition this year,” Hooley said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of weakness, but there’s a lot lot teams I think we can be competitive with. So if we just keep winning games, we’ll be good.”

“It’s such a building block,” Wimberley said. “Last year, we had a very tough season. We were a decent team but we just didn’t play up to the desired level. This year, we came out and we’re beating teams that we haven’t beat in 14 years. We’re gonna have a good season. I’m excited for it.”

More News

Edwardsburg blanks Brandywine netters

Brandywine uses size to wear down Rangers

Under The Harvest Moon festival returns Oct. 9

SMC students complete ETS Public Safety/Fire Camp

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Under The Harvest Moon festival returns Oct. 9

Cassopolis

SMC students complete ETS Public Safety/Fire Camp

Berrien County

PACE of Southwest Michigan celebrates National PACE Month

Dowagiac

DUS parents raise concerns over start times, lunch changes

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department issues public health order requiring face masks in educational settings

Berrien County

Honor Investment Team welcomes LPL financial advisor

Dowagiac

Following failed vote, masks remain optional at Dowagiac schools

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland achieves Cardiac Service Line of Excellence

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 23-29

Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles Community Schools welcomes back students

News

Niles Fire Department hosts confined spaces training

Dowagiac

Dowagiac first responder rescues dog from semi-truck wreck

Berrien County

Lakeland Care to offer drive-through community flu shots

Buchanan

Buchanan Commission approves bid for Third Street repairs

Dowagiac

DUS welcomes back students for new school year

Cassopolis

Cassopolis High School kicks off school year with Culture Week

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 946,698 cases, 20,257 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department recognizes international overdose awareness Day, offers free Narcan kits

Dowagiac

No injuries reported in Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Annual Crop Walk to take place Oct. 3

Cass County

Newton House to welcome public Sunday

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Brandywine celebrates return to school

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation Board announces retirements

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles nonprofit hosts back-to-school event