expand
Ad Spot

September 2, 2021

The Niles volleyball program celebrates is sweep of Allegan Wednesday night. (Submitted photo)

Niles volleyball teams sweep Allegan

By Scott Novak

Published 12:56 am Thursday, September 2, 2021

ALLEGAN — In its inaugural season in the Wolverine Conference, the Niles volleyball program is most certainly beginning to turn some heads.

The Vikings improved to 2-0 in conference matches Wednesday night as they traveled to Allegan and beat the host Tigers 3-0. In fact, Niles completed a sweep of Allegan as its freshman and JV volleyball teams were victorious as well.

“The Niles varsity volleyball team brought the energy tonight and swept Allegan,” said Niles Coach Jenny Nate. “All three of our teams came disciplined, focused and ready to support each other on the road.”

Niles cruised to the 25-9, 25-14 and 25-13 victory, improving to 21-6 overall.

“I loved our energy during our JV and freshman matches,” Nate said. “The varsity players were completely focused on cheering our other two teams on to their victories before we took the court for our match. Allegan had a pretty big student section, and it was awesome to see our JV and freshman team return the favor and create a student section behind our bench. I attribute our higher scores tonight to our consistency, aggressive play, focus, and discipline, but I also know the momentum that the teams brought to each other. That’s what it’s all about.”

The stakes will be raised next week for the Vikings as they get ready to take on defending Wolverine Conference champion Edwardsburg, which defeated visiting Three Rivers 3-0 Wednesday night.

“We are looking forward to heading back to practice tomorrow to prepare for our next match against Edwardsburg on our home court next Thursday,” Nate said.

Emma Bruckner had a standout night for the Vikings as she led the team in points (17), aces (3), kills (15) and assists (17). Marika Ruppart was also big at the net for Niles with eight kills and a pair of blocks. Zyon Brozo and Amara Palmer finished with seven and five kills, respectively.

Defensively for Niles, Cadence Knight led the way with nine digs. She also had seven points and two aces. Anna Johnson finished with 10 points, two digs and five assists.

More News

Edwardsburg blanks Brandywine netters

Brandywine uses size to wear down Rangers

Under The Harvest Moon festival returns Oct. 9

SMC students complete ETS Public Safety/Fire Camp

Dowagiac

Under The Harvest Moon festival returns Oct. 9

Cassopolis

SMC students complete ETS Public Safety/Fire Camp

Berrien County

PACE of Southwest Michigan celebrates National PACE Month

Dowagiac

DUS parents raise concerns over start times, lunch changes

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department issues public health order requiring face masks in educational settings

Berrien County

Honor Investment Team welcomes LPL financial advisor

Dowagiac

Following failed vote, masks remain optional at Dowagiac schools

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland achieves Cardiac Service Line of Excellence

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 23-29

Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles Community Schools welcomes back students

News

Niles Fire Department hosts confined spaces training

Dowagiac

Dowagiac first responder rescues dog from semi-truck wreck

Berrien County

Lakeland Care to offer drive-through community flu shots

Buchanan

Buchanan Commission approves bid for Third Street repairs

Dowagiac

DUS welcomes back students for new school year

Cassopolis

Cassopolis High School kicks off school year with Culture Week

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 946,698 cases, 20,257 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department recognizes international overdose awareness Day, offers free Narcan kits

Dowagiac

No injuries reported in Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Annual Crop Walk to take place Oct. 3

Cass County

Newton House to welcome public Sunday

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Brandywine celebrates return to school

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation Board announces retirements

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles nonprofit hosts back-to-school event