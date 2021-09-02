expand
September 3, 2021

Roundup: Bobcat volleyball team sweeps New Buffalo, Edwardburg netters fall

By Staff Report

Published 11:48 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

NEW BUFFALO — The Brandywine varsity volleyball team swept New Buffalo 3-0 Thursday night.

The Bobcats (5-5-1) defeated the Bison 25-14, 25-8 and 25-18.

Kadence Brumitt had 13 kills, 10 digs and three aces, while Liz Stockdale finished with 19 assists, nine digs, six kills and three aces. Haley Scott added seven kills and a pair of blocks.

Brandywine returns to the court Sept. 11 when it takes part in the New Buffalo Invitational.

 

Edwardsburg tennis

The Eddies were defeated by host Berrien Springs 5-3 in a non-conference match Thursday.

Harrison Smith and Trace Miliken were winners at No. 1 and No. 3 singles. Smith defeated Paul Cho 6-3 and 6-2, while Miliken defeated Yeonwoo Seo 6-3 and 6-4.

Picking up the lone win in doubles was Caleb Layman and Mitch Emenacker, who defeated Ben Cook and Johnathan Kertawidjaja 6-3 and 6-3 at the No. 3 position.

Edwardsburg returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Three Rivers for a Wolverine Conference match, which is set to begin at 4 p.m.

