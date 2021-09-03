expand
Ad Spot

September 3, 2021

Car leaves road, hits house in Dowagiac

By Staff Report

Published 6:28 am Friday, September 3, 2021

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — Residents of a home on Curran Beach Road in Dowagiac awoke to a vehicle hitting their home just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the home in the 31000 block of Curran Beach at 3:33 a.m. Zachary Zawisza, 19, of Evergreen Park, Illinois, failed to negotiate the turn on the road. Zawisza’s car left the road and struck the home. The sheriff’s department said speed played a factor in the crash, though alcohol and drugs were not at play.

Despite not wearing seat belts, Zawisza and his 19-year-old passenger were uninjured, as were the occupants of the home.

Sister Lakes Fire, Pride Care EMS, Pokagon Tribal Police Department and True’s Towing assisted at the scene.

 

More News

Niles man sentenced for meth, assault and battery

Dowagiac makes tiny strides against Plainwell

Edwardsburg man sentenced for shootout near Barron Lake

Roadrunners set to return to athletics today

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Niles man sentenced for meth, assault and battery

Cass County

Edwardsburg man sentenced for shootout near Barron Lake

Education

Masks remain optional at Edwardsburg Public Schools

Cass County

Car leaves road, hits house in Dowagiac

Edwardsburg

9-year-old Edwardsburg student enrolled in Moderna vaccine trial

Dowagiac

Under The Harvest Moon festival returns Oct. 9

Cassopolis

SMC students complete ETS Public Safety/Fire Camp

Berrien County

PACE of Southwest Michigan celebrates National PACE Month

Dowagiac

DUS parents raise concerns over start times, lunch changes

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department issues public health order requiring face masks in educational settings

Berrien County

Honor Investment Team welcomes LPL financial advisor

Dowagiac

Following failed vote, masks remain optional at Dowagiac schools

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland achieves Cardiac Service Line of Excellence

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 23-29

Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles Community Schools welcomes back students

News

Niles Fire Department hosts confined spaces training

Dowagiac

Dowagiac first responder rescues dog from semi-truck wreck

Berrien County

Lakeland Care to offer drive-through community flu shots

Buchanan

Buchanan Commission approves bid for Third Street repairs

Dowagiac

DUS welcomes back students for new school year

Cassopolis

Cassopolis High School kicks off school year with Culture Week

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 946,698 cases, 20,257 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department recognizes international overdose awareness Day, offers free Narcan kits

Dowagiac

No injuries reported in Dowagiac house fire