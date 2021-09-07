Dr. Lawless International Dark Sky Park to host performance

VANDALIA — The Cass County Parks and Recreation Department will welcome representatives from the Bradley Settlement Singers and Southern Straight Singers Sept. 10 at Dr. Lawless International Dark Sky Park/Michigan Dark Sky Preserve.

Normally a “Dark Sky Night” at the park, the community is invited to enjoy the sights and sounds of this group. Thanks to The Connecting Chords Music Festival, there will be much more than stars to entertain visitors. At 8 p.m. the Native-American ensemble featuring drumming, singing and dancing will fill the air at Dr. Lawless Park.

The ensemble includes members from various multi-tribal communities. Organized in 2008, the Southern Straight Singers have included members from the Potawatomi, Odawa, Ponca, Sioux and Comanche tribes over the years. They perform songs mostly from the Southern Plains, which are lower pitched and slower than those from the Northern Style singers.

According to Cass County Parks Director Scott Wyman, the drum represents the heartbeat of the many Indian nations across the entire U.S. Most of the songs are very old, having been passed down from generation to generation.

Park admission is $2 per car for Cass County residents and $3 per car for non-county residents. Cash is required. Donations to the Michigan Festival of Sacred Music will be accepted. The park will be open until 2 a.m. Dr. Lawless Park is one of only two International Dark Sky Parks in Michigan, and is located at 15122 Monkey Run Street, Vandalia, Michigan.

The Dark Sky event is subject to weather conditions. Visitors are asked to check the Dr. Lawless International Dark Sky Park/Michigan Dark Sky Preserve Facebook page or call the Park Department office (2690 445-4456 and listen to up-to-date information regarding cancellation due to weather conditions.