September 9, 2021

Lee Rosendahl, of Bristol

By Submitted

Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Sept. 27, 1947 — Sept. 5, 2021

Lee W. Rosendahl, 73, of Bristol, died peacefully at home Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Sept. 27, 1947, in Waylon, Iowa, the only child of Bennie and Lois Rosendahl. He married Naomi Dorene Wright Feb. 10, 1968, in Cassopolis, Michigan. After almost 49 years of marriage, she preceded in death in 2017.

Lee loved his family and worked diligently to provide for them. He continued to work hard even when his wife became sick and he was her primary caregiver. After she passed away, he retired and was passionate about spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandkids. He was focused on ensuring that his family’s needs were met, never considering himself.

Lee will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one daughter, Michelle (Shannon) Glass, of Bristol; one son, Michael Rosendahl, of Elkhart; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Family and friends will gather Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis.

Mr. Rosendahl will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife in Prairie Grove Cemetery in Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

