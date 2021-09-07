expand
Ad Spot

September 7, 2021

Niles Township boil water order affecting local businesses

By Sarah Culton

Published 11:06 am Tuesday, September 7, 2021

NILES TOWNSHIP — A boil water order issued in Niles Charter Township is putting a damper on local businesses.

At 10 a.m. Friday, Niles Township officials issued a township-wide boil water order after two unspecified sites tested positive for coliform bacteria, according to Township Treasurer Jim Ringler. Initially, the order was expected to last 72 hours but was later extended until further notice as a precaution.

The order has proven a disruption to local businesses, some of which have been unable to operate during the order. One such business is Biggby Coffee of Niles, 2518 S. 11th St.

“We are not able to operate because we sell coffee, and our espresso machines and brewers are set up through the water lines, and there is no way for me to work around that,” said owner Sarah Docekal. “It’s very stressful. The township has been very kind in answering my questions, and I understand they are doing this for safety, but it’s just one of those unknowns. We are hoping for the best and that we are able to open soon.”

The business took an additional hit as Docekal was expecting a busy weekend due to the Labor Day holiday. Though she could not put a dollar amount on how much her coffee shop lost during the weekend shutdown, she estimated it was at least several thousand dollars.

“I don’t know for sure, but we are well into thousands and thousands of dollars,” Docekal said.

According to Ringler, the township would be testing the water again Tuesday at noon. He was hopeful that once the test results came back, the boil water order could be lifted by end of day Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

“We had two isolated locations test positive, but there is a state procedure that we need to follow in issuing a boil water order. Once you get a positive test, you have to follow it up with two negative tests,” he said. “We took a proactive approach and flushed all the lines in the vicinity of these two areas. Then you have to go back and retest.”

Ringler asked that the public remain patient while the township completes water testing.

“We are following state guidelines. We had to issue a boil water order even though we only had two very isolated areas test positive at this point,” he said. “We are working on it, and hopefully we will have it cleared up by tomorrow.”

When the announcement that the boil water order has been lifted comes, Docekal said she and her staff will be ready to welcome the public back to her coffee shop.

“We miss all our regulars,” she said. “We are doing our best to open as quickly as possible. Until then, everything has been cleaned, and we are just waiting for that green light.”

More News

Dowagiac Area History Museum gearing up to host annual fundraiser

Council on Aging to host annual Senior Health Fair

Teachers, community members bring ‘Rival Rock’ to Ross Beatty High School

Dr. Lawless International Dark Sky Park to host performance

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum gearing up to host annual fundraiser

Cass County

Council on Aging to host annual Senior Health Fair

Cassopolis

Teachers, community members bring ‘Rival Rock’ to Ross Beatty High School

Cass County

Dr. Lawless International Dark Sky Park to host performance

Education

PHOTO STORY: Eddies celebrate return to school

Business

Niles Township boil water order affecting local businesses

Buchanan

PHOTO STORY: Scarecrows fill the streets of Buchanan

Dowagiac

SMC students complete ETS Public Safety/Fire Camp

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 26 – Sept. 1

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre prepares for ‘The Outgoing Tide’ production

Cass County

Niles man sentenced for meth, assault and battery

Cass County

Edwardsburg man sentenced for shootout near Barron Lake

Education

Masks remain optional at Edwardsburg Public Schools

Cass County

Car leaves road, hits house in Dowagiac

Edwardsburg

9-year-old Edwardsburg student enrolled in Moderna vaccine trial

Dowagiac

Under The Harvest Moon festival returns Oct. 9

Cassopolis

SMC students complete ETS Public Safety/Fire Camp

Berrien County

PACE of Southwest Michigan celebrates National PACE Month

Dowagiac

DUS parents raise concerns over start times, lunch changes

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department issues public health order requiring face masks in educational settings

Berrien County

Honor Investment Team welcomes LPL financial advisor

Dowagiac

Following failed vote, masks remain optional at Dowagiac schools

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland achieves Cardiac Service Line of Excellence

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 23-29