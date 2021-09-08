expand
September 9, 2021

ChesterYell, of Taylorsville, North Carolina

By Submitted

Published 4:24 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021

July 2, 1931 — Sept. 6, 2021

Chester R. Yell, 90, of Taylorsville, North Carolina (formally of Berrien Springs) passed away peacefully at his home.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 11, at Allred Funeral Home, 212 South Main Street, Berrien Springs where friends may visit 11 a.m. to noon, with services at noon. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.

Memories may be shared at allredfuneralhome.com.

Chester was born July 2, 1931, in Petoskey, Michigan, the son of Abraham and Fannie Yell. He was a member of Moose and Redneck Hunting and Fishing Club. Additionally, Chester like riding his motorcycle and traveling extensively in his motorhome. His hobbies also included Plastic Canvas Needle Point and singing in a local country band in Niles and around Southwest Michigan. Chester worked at Clark Equipment Company as a supervisor and was transferred to North Carolina in the mid ‘70s where he lived for 47 years.

His survivors include his wife, Carma, two daughters, Christine (James) Beck and Debra Meyers both of North Carolina; two sisters, Beverly Savage, of Warren, Susan Kleinbach, of Muskegon; two stepsons, Scott (Lori) Hutchings, of Grand Rapids, and Mark Hutchings, of Key Largo, Florida; five grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Chester was preceded in death by his brothers Abraham, Horace, Michael, Bobby, and Elmer Yell.

