September 9, 2021

Mark Weed, of Vicksburg

Published 4:15 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Oct. 29, 1964 — Aug. 30, 2021

Mark A. Weed, of Vicksburg, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the age of 56. Mark was born on Oct. 29, 1964, in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Mark was the son of Harry and Jean (Maleski) Weed. Mark graduated from Dowagiac Union High School with the Class of 1983. He worked for Pfizer as a chemical operator for 20 years. On October 29, 2000, he married the love of his life, Carrie Younger.  Besides spending time with his family and friends, Mark had a passion for traveling, riding his Harley, attending sporting events and caring for his wife and children. Mark had a bright and energetic personality and was known for his ability to sense when people needed his help. He touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life.

Mark is survived by his wife Carrie; two sons: Tony (Sarah) Weed, of Vicksburg; Corbin Weed, of Vicksburg; and his mother: Jean Weed, of Kentucky. His is also survived by two siblings: Jim (Julie) Weed; Theresa Goff. He is preceded in death by his father, Harry Weed.

Mark has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

While at mccowensecord.com please take time to Mark’s review updated service information, sign his guestbook and/or share a memory with the family. Those who wish may make a contribution to the charity of your choice.

The Weed family is being cared for by the McCowen & Secord Funeral Home, 409 South Main Street, Vicksburg, MI 49097 (269) 649-1697.

