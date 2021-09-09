expand
September 9, 2021

Daily Data: Thursday, Sept. 9

By Staff Report

Published 5:27 am Thursday, September 9, 2021

VOLLEYBALL

BUCHANAN 3, BRIDGMAN 1

At Bridgman

Match Scores

Buchanan d. Bridgman 25-22, 25-22, 27-29, 25-22

 

Individual Statistics

Kills
Josie west 14, Faith Carson 12, Lauren Strefling 8, Alexa burns 5, Alyssa Carson 4
Assists
Riley Capron 11, Alyvia Hickok 32
Aces
Hickok 4, Alea Fisher 2, Strefling 2
Assisted blocks
Faith Carson 4, Alyssa Carson 3
Solo blocks
Faith Carson 4
Digs
Fisher 12, Hailey Jonazke 11, West 10, Strefling 9
Varsity record: Buchanan 5-2

 

Prep Dig State Ranking

Division 2

  1. Notre Dame Prep
  2. Grand Rapids Christian
  3. Detroit Country Day
  4. Lake Odessa-Lakewood
  5. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
  6. Whitehall
  7. Cadillac
  8. North Branch
  9. Lansing Catholic
  10. Niles
  11. Grand Rapids South Christian
  12. Grand Rapids West Catholic
  13. Holland Christian
  14. Essexville Garber
  15. Unity Christian
  16. Marshall
  17. Edwardsburg
  18. Spring Lake
  19. Battle Creek Harper Creek

20. Portland

 

GOLF

DOWAGIAC 201, EDWARDSBURG 216

At Indian Lake Hills Golf Course

Medalist

Rebecca Guernsey, Dowagiac – 43

 

Individual Results

Dowagiac

Calley Ruff 50, Rebecca Guernsey 43, Anna Ironside 49, Josie Lock 72, Carlee Spagnoli 59, Cora Wegner 64

 

Edwardsburg

Chloe Baker 48, Channing Green 52, Chelsea Zeismer 60, Libby Hunsberger 62, MacKenzie Schiable 61, Vivian Tomas 56

 

SOCCER

BRANDYWINE 8, NEW BUFFALO 0

At Niles

Halftime Score

Brandywine 3, New Buffalo 0

 

Brandywine Goals

Duane Thompson 2, Hunter Inman 2, Pedro Segundo 2, Andrew Schadler, Jacob Sherrick

Varsity record: Brandywine 4-3

 

STURGIS 2, NILES 0

At Niles

Halftime Score

Sturgis 1, Niles 0

 

First Half

S – N/A

 

Second Half

S – N/A

 

EDWARDSBURG 2, ALLEGAN 2

At Allegan

Halftime score

Edwardsburg 1, Allegan 0

 

First Half

ED – Tye Vargo (Owen Kertes assist)

A – Southwell

 

Second Half

A – Peters

ED – Vargo (Devyn Arias assist)

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 2-3-2, 0-0-1 Wolverine Conference

 

TENNIS

BERRIEN SPRINGS 8, BUCHANAN 0

At Berrien Springs

Singles

  1. Paul Cho (BS) d. Colby Borgman 6-0, 6-0; 2. Payton Anderson (BS) d. Brennen Weaver 6-0, 6-3; 3. Yeowoo Seo (BS) d. Jacob Tews 6-0, 6-0; 4. Jack Elliott (BS) d. Mason Griffis 6-2, 6-0

 

Doubles

  1. Adam Johnson-Brandon Tripp (BS) d. Rowen Kile 6-0, 6-0; 2. Erik Belin-Erik Blake (BS) d. Quinten Ruff-Bodie Bryans 6-0, 6-0; 3. Jeremey Kwon-James Andersen (BS) d. Jaden Robinson-Carson Shelton 6-0, 6-0; 4. Ben Cook-Jonathan Kertawidjaja (BS) win by default

 

CROSS COUNTRY

U.S. Track & Field and

Cross Country Coaches Association

Men’s NJCAA Division II

  1. Heartland CC (Ill.)
  2. Daytona (Fla.) State (Fla.)
  3. Hawkeye CC (Iowa)
  4. Grand Rapids CC
  5. Cowley (Kan.)
  6. North Iowa Area CC
  7. Wallace State CC (Ala.)
  8. Mesa CC (Ariz.)
  9. St. Clair County CC (Mich.)
  10. Allen CC (Kan.)
  11. Lake-Sumter State (Fla.)
  12. Southwestern Michigan
  13. Tallahassee CC (Fla.)
  14. Pima CC (Ariz.)
  15. Oakland CC (Mich.)

 

Women’s NJCAA Division II

  1. Hawkeye CC (Iowa)
  2. Wallace State CC (Ala.)
  3. Heartland CC (Ill.)
  4. Grand Rapids CC
  5. Cowley (Kan.)
  6. St. Clair County (Mich.)
  7. North Iowa Area CC
  8. Pasco-Hernando (Fla.)
  9. Florida Gateway
  10. Mesa CC (Ariz.)
  11. Kaskaskia (Ill.)
  12. UA Rich Mountain (Ark.)
  13. Southwestern CC (Iowa)
  14. Daytona State (Fla.)
  15. Southwestern Michigan College

