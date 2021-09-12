expand
Ad Spot

September 14, 2021

Dowagiac defeated Watervliet and Cassopolis to win its own Chieftain Invitational Saturday. (Submitted photo)

Dowagiac tops Watervliet, Cassopolis to win title

By Scott Novak

Published 10:52 am Sunday, September 12, 2021

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac soccer team rebounded from a loss on Thursday to sweep Watervliet and Cassopolis to win its own Chieftain Invitational Saturday.

The Chieftains, who lost their Wolverine Conference opener to Vicksburg, edged the Panthers 2-1 in the first game of the round-robin tournament between blanking Cassopolis 7-0 in the championship match.

 

Dowagiac vs. Watervliet

All three goals were scored in the first half.

Dowagiac got goals from Allex Hernandez and Isaac Saavedra with the assists coming from Konnor Voss and Noah Green, respectively.

The Chieftains outshot Watervliet 18-13 with Alejandro Martinez making 11 saves.

“We played slow the first game,” Dowagiac Coach Mike Williams said. “We have yet to play a full 80 minutes to our potential.”

 

Dowagiac vs. Cassopolis

Dowagiac scored three goals in the opening 30 minutes to take command of the championship match.

Saavedra had two of those goals, while Chase Morse had a goal and an assist.

In the second half, Morse scored his second goal of the match off an assist from Voss. Jordan Simpson, Gavin Nearpass and Jack Stovern also scored goals with Henry Weller and Saavedra picking up assists.

Dowagiac (7-2) outshot the Rangers 23-1.

The Chieftains host Three Rivers for a Wolverine Conference match Monday. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

More News

Roadrunners step up the competition at Running Fit-Detroit Mercy Titan Invitational

Daily Data: Tuesday, Sept. 14

Dowagiac police investigate hit-and-run crash

David Vinnedge, of Niles

Cass County

Dowagiac police investigate hit-and-run crash

Berrien County

South Bend man gets prison for drunk driving

Business

Under the Harvest Moon festival to bring back scarecrow contest

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 10-13

Berrien County

Former Brandywine teacher sentenced to probation on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland earns national recognition for stroke treatment

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Buchanan

PHOTO STORY: Buchanan remembers 9/11

Cass County

First responders, community members gather for Pokagon 9/11 memorial ceremony

Cass County

Lansing man headed to prison for leading police on two-state chase

Buchanan

TWENTY YEARS LATER: Buchanan resident, sister reflect on their first-hand experience of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Edwardsburg

Elkhart woman killed in Edwardsburg crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Korean War veteran chosen for Honor Flight

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced for healthcare fraud

Business

Dowagiac nurse practitioner to open primary care facility

Dowagiac

DUS to address learning loss, more with federal COVID relief funds

Dowagiac

Emergency management visits Rotary

Cass County

Former SMC instructor sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated indecent exposure

Business

Downtown businesses welcome return of Under the Harvest Moon festival

Cass County

Residents ask Cass County board to oppose potential mask mandates

Business

Niles chosen for MEDC winter strategies pilot program

Business

Community honors late barber with Best Barber of 2021 award

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 30-Sept. 8

Business

Under the Harvest Moon Returns to Dowagiac Oct. 9