expand
Ad Spot

September 14, 2021

Dowagiac police investigate hit-and-run crash

By Staff Report

Published 9:08 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Police in Dowagiac are investigating a Monday afternoon hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist critically injured.

At approximately 2:43 p.m., Dowagiac police were dispatched to Spruce St. near State Rd., in reference to a crash that occurred at that location. The officers’ investigation determined that a motorcycle driven by Terrel Ward, 34, of Dowagiac, was traveling south on Spruce Street/M-51 approaching State Road/M-62.  A vehicle also traveling south changed lanes into Ward’s lane, which caused him to swerve to the side of the road, strike the curb and crash into a street sign. The vehicle that changed lanes fled the scene west on M-62. Ward was not wearing a helmet.    

Ward was treated on scene by PRIDE Ambulance and transported to Ascension/Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He was then flown to Kalamazoo Ascension Borgess Hospital by West Michigan AirCare for further treatment of his injuries. 

Dowagiac Police are attempting to locate the second vehicle, which is described as an early 2000s full-sized Chevy Suburban, tan or gold in color.  The vehicle was last seen traveling west on M-62 from Dowagiac. The possible suspect’s vehicle was captured by surveillance video in the area of this crash. Witnesses described the driver as a white female with brown hair.      

Dowagiac police ask anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has any other information to call Dowagiac Police at (269) 782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at (800) 462-9328. 

Dowagiac Police were assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit, Pokagon Tribal Police, Dowagiac Fire Department, and True’s Towing.

More News

Roadrunners step up the competition at Running Fit-Detroit Mercy Titan Invitational

Daily Data: Tuesday, Sept. 14

Dowagiac police investigate hit-and-run crash

David Vinnedge, of Niles

Cass County

Dowagiac police investigate hit-and-run crash

Berrien County

South Bend man gets prison for drunk driving

Business

Under the Harvest Moon festival to bring back scarecrow contest

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 10-13

Berrien County

Former Brandywine teacher sentenced to probation on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland earns national recognition for stroke treatment

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Buchanan

PHOTO STORY: Buchanan remembers 9/11

Cass County

First responders, community members gather for Pokagon 9/11 memorial ceremony

Cass County

Lansing man headed to prison for leading police on two-state chase

Buchanan

TWENTY YEARS LATER: Buchanan resident, sister reflect on their first-hand experience of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Edwardsburg

Elkhart woman killed in Edwardsburg crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Korean War veteran chosen for Honor Flight

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced for healthcare fraud

Business

Dowagiac nurse practitioner to open primary care facility

Dowagiac

DUS to address learning loss, more with federal COVID relief funds

Dowagiac

Emergency management visits Rotary

Cass County

Former SMC instructor sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated indecent exposure

Business

Downtown businesses welcome return of Under the Harvest Moon festival

Cass County

Residents ask Cass County board to oppose potential mask mandates

Business

Niles chosen for MEDC winter strategies pilot program

Business

Community honors late barber with Best Barber of 2021 award

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 30-Sept. 8

Business

Under the Harvest Moon Returns to Dowagiac Oct. 9