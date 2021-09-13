expand
September 14, 2021

Olivia Grace Roach

By Submitted

Published 2:15 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

Feb. 5, 2021 — Sept. 8, 2021

Olivia Grace Roach, seven months, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions in Olivia’s name may be made to Helen Devos Child Life Services Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Olivia was born on Feb. 5, 2021, in South Bend, to Richard and Tara (Sova) Roach. Olivia loved listening to music and being cuddled by her parents. Her family knew her as a strong girl who was a fighter. Olivia will be greatly missed by her family, especially her siblings her loved their “baby sissy.”

Olivia is survived by her parents, Richard and Tara Roach; siblings, Sophia and Lucas Roach; grandparents, Richard Roach, Pamela Sova and Roger Sova; great-grandparents, Colleen Roach, Russelle Grahl, Kenneth Wilson, Penny Wilson and Betty Gaskins.

