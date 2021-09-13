expand
Ad Spot

September 14, 2021

Under the Harvest Moon festival to bring back scarecrow contest

By Sarah Culton

Published 2:02 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

DOWAGIAC – Scarecrows on Parade is returning to downtown Dowagiac this fall in anticipation of Under the Harvest Moon.  Co-hosted by Leader Publications, the Scarecrow Contest will award $100 of complimentary advertising to the top three winners of the Business Division.

Now in its 10th year, Under the Harvest Moon will be presented by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Dowagiac’s fall festival celebrates Michigan’s fall.  At the heart of the event will be a display of new and vintage farm tractors, an open-air marketplace of fall produce, Michigan handmade products and sweet delicacies, as well as street entertainment and family events.

Vickie Phillipson, program director for the Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Development Authority, who is chairing the festival, said she is pleased to welcome Leader Publications as the co-host of Scarecrows on Parade. Entry into the competition is free of charge for both the Business and Public divisions. Winner of the Public Division, which is open to individuals, families, schools and students, is a $25 Universal Dowagiac Gift Certificate.

Entry forms for the public and business divisions are available at the Chamber of Commerce office, located at 200 Depot Drive, or by calling (269) 782-8212. Deadline for the public division is Oct. 4. Deadline for the business division is Sept. 21.

Phillipson said scarecrow entries should not exceed two feet in width or depth, and should not be more than seven feet tall.  The whimsical hay-men should be weather-resistant and sturdy in order to be placed on display.

Businesses located within the central business district will display their entries at their front entrances or within their window displays. Companies located outside the downtown and public entries will be displayed on downtown lampposts.

Winning entries will be announced the day of the festival. For a complete set of rules and regulations, contact the chamber of commerce.

Vendors of handmade products, antiques and collectibles, along with growers of fall produce who would like to participate in the festival’s open-air marketplace can do so by calling the chamber at (269) 782-8212 or by contacting Phillipson at vphillipson@dowagiac.org.  Owners of vintage farm tractors who would like to display their equipment are also invited to join the event by calling the Chamber.

Corporate and in-kind sponsors of the festival are: Creative Vinyl Signs, Dowagiac Area History Museum, Dussel’s Farm Market, Forest Glen Assisted Living, Hale’s Hardware, J&H Oil Company, Leader Publications, Marion Magnolia Farms, Mennel Milling Co. of Michigan, Southwestern Michigan College Athletics, US Lumber Company, Williams A-1 Expert Tree Service and Wright Farms’ Market.

 

More News

Roadrunners step up the competition at Running Fit-Detroit Mercy Titan Invitational

Daily Data: Tuesday, Sept. 14

Dowagiac police investigate hit-and-run crash

David Vinnedge, of Niles

Cass County

Dowagiac police investigate hit-and-run crash

Berrien County

South Bend man gets prison for drunk driving

Business

Under the Harvest Moon festival to bring back scarecrow contest

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 10-13

Berrien County

Former Brandywine teacher sentenced to probation on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland earns national recognition for stroke treatment

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Buchanan

PHOTO STORY: Buchanan remembers 9/11

Cass County

First responders, community members gather for Pokagon 9/11 memorial ceremony

Cass County

Lansing man headed to prison for leading police on two-state chase

Buchanan

TWENTY YEARS LATER: Buchanan resident, sister reflect on their first-hand experience of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Edwardsburg

Elkhart woman killed in Edwardsburg crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Korean War veteran chosen for Honor Flight

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced for healthcare fraud

Business

Dowagiac nurse practitioner to open primary care facility

Dowagiac

DUS to address learning loss, more with federal COVID relief funds

Dowagiac

Emergency management visits Rotary

Cass County

Former SMC instructor sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated indecent exposure

Business

Downtown businesses welcome return of Under the Harvest Moon festival

Cass County

Residents ask Cass County board to oppose potential mask mandates

Business

Niles chosen for MEDC winter strategies pilot program

Business

Community honors late barber with Best Barber of 2021 award

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 30-Sept. 8

Business

Under the Harvest Moon Returns to Dowagiac Oct. 9