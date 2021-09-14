COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 976,505 cases, 20,535 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 15,165 COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That number includes one additional death over what was reported last week to the MDHHS.

Cass County reported 5,294 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 7,315 cases and 134 deaths, an increase of four deaths over what was reported last week.

In total, Michigan has seen 976,505 COVID-19 cases and 20,535 related deaths.

As of Friday, 66.6 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is aiming for 70 percent.