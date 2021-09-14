Dorothy Bishop

Aug. 27, 1924 – Aug. 30, 2021

Dorothy Jean (Ganger) Bishop (“Doje” to her life-long friends and family), 27, died Aug. 30, 2021. She was born Aug. 27, 1924 in South Bend, Indiana, and married Ralph Romaine Ganger (United States Navy) Jan. 23, 1944.

Ralph and Dorothy had two children: Lawrence Ganger, Tucson, Arizona, and Karen Dunn, Fayetteville, Georgia.

Dorothy and Ralph resided in several localities during their marriage including South Bend, Indiana, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Ionia, Michigan, Edwardsburg and Niles, Michigan.

Dorothy Worked as church secretary, Ionia First United Methodist Church, Ionia Michigan.

Ralph and Dorothy moved to Edwardsburg, Michigan in the early ‘70s. Dorothy worked for the school system, and subsequently for Miles Laboratories in South Bend, IN until her retirement.

Dorothy was widowed (first time) March 26, 1974, while living in Niles, Michigan.

Dorothy remarried to Kenneth D. Bishop, Sr. July 30, 1976. Dorothy and Kenneth were married 42 years, and resided on the Bishop Farms in Edwardsburg, Michigan. Kenneth had two children from his previous marriage: Kenneth Bishop, Jr., Elkhart, Indiana, and Kitty Davis, Edwardsburg, Michigan.

Dorothy was widowed the second time on Feb. 25, 2018, upon the passing of Kenneth Bishop, Sr.

Dorothy moved to Sugar Land, Texas to be close to daughter Karen, and then relocated to Fayetteville, Georgia when Karen and Bob moved to Fayetteville in August 2018. Dorothy resided at Heartis Senior Living Complex for three years from August 2018 until her death.

Dorothy was active in the Order of Eastern Star most of her adult life holding various positions, including Worthy Matron in the Ionia, Michigan Lodge. Dorothy and Ralph owned a small hobby farm in Niles, Michigan where they grazed a few head of livestock until Ralph’s passing. Upon marrying Kenneth Bishop she moved with Kenneth to the Bishop Farms, a large centennial farm in Edwardsburg, Michigan. When Kenneth retired from farming, he and Dorothy spent winters in Florida at their favorite RV camp, where they made life-long friends with other snow birds. Dorothy enjoyed line dancing and socializing afternoons at “Flapper’s Junction,’ a gathering spot in the RV Park. Kenny and Dorothy were known as “Fluffy and The Farmer.” Dorothy loved people and made friends easily.

Dorothy was a lifelong fan of the University of Notre Dame football team. The connection to Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana, was through her step father, who was a brother-in-law of Knute Rockne, legendary football coach at Notre Dame. During the late 1940s and early 1950s, the team often relaxed at the Niles farm after games enjoying pig roasts and home brew.

Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren when the children visited the Bishop Farms in Edwardsburg.

Dorothy is survived by son, Lawrence Romaine Ganger (Tonne); daughter, Karen Susann Dunn (Bob); stepson, Kenneth Bishop, Jr (Brenda); and step daughter, Kitty Davis (Roger); grandchildren, Kristen Gates, Devin Ganger, Brian Dunn, Travis Davis, Lee Bishop, Kelly Lee, and Kevin Bishop; plus 16 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled at Fayetteville First United Methodist Church, Fayetteville, Georgia, at 2 p.m., Thursday, Septt. 30. The service will be online live streamed on the church’s Worship Link web site. Please call the church office for log on details: (770) 461-4313.