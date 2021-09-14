Dowagiac police arrest suspect in Monday hit and run crash

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Police Department has made an arrest in a Monday hit and run crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

Dowagiac Police received information of a possible suspect in this incident. Officers made contact with the suspect — a 37-year-old Dowagiac woman — who confessed to striking the motorcycle, which caused it to crash and then leaving the scene after the crash.

Police were advised by the suspect that after the crash she took her vehicle home and placed it in the garage. Police located the vehicle, which was then impounded. The investigation revealed that the suspect’s driver’s license was revoked when this crash occurred.

The suspect was arrested for hit and run accident causing serious injury, operating while license revoked causing serious impairment of bodily function, and moving violation causing serious injury.

She was lodged at the Cass County Jail on the above mentioned charges. The name of the suspect is being withheld pending her arraignment in Cass County Fourth District Court. All charges are pending authorization from the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dowagiac Police were advised that the victim, Terrel Ward, remains in critical condition at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Dowagiac Police ask anyone with further information to contact the Dowagiac Police Department at (269) 782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at (800) 462-9328.