Inaugural MHSAA junior high/middle school cross country regionals announced

EAST LANSING — The first postseason events in Michigan High School Athletic Association history for students at the junior high/middle school level will be conducted in cross country this season at eight regional sites during the second half of October.

The Junior High/Middle School Cross Country Regionals were approved by the MHSAA Representative Council during its spring 2020 meeting, on recommendation of the MHSAA’s Junior High/Middle School Committee. Students from the nearly 650 MHSAA-member junior highs and middle schools may participate, with regional meets not counting against the 10 events teams are allowed to compete in during the regular season.

“The MHSAA has, over the last decade, grown its investment in junior high and middle school athletics in hopes of providing memorable experiences earlier that will result in students wanting to continue playing sports longer instead of stopping before they even reach high school,” said MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl. “Adding a postseason element to cross country may be just the start of how we can provide more opportunities for our younger students to compete in ways that will keep them excited to return next season.”

Each of eight host sites will conduct one girls and one boys race. Host sites determined the dates Regionals will be run. Teams may enter up to 20 participants in each race, dependent on the size of their school (as larger schools may enter more participants). The regional races will be two miles in length, with girls and boys teams assigned to sites based on their regional “zone.”

Zone 1 – Saturday, Oct. 16, hosted by Portage Central High School at Portage West Middle School

Zone 2 – Saturday, Oct. 23, hosted by Hudson High School at Hudson High School

Zone 3 – Saturday, Oct. 23, hosted by Macomb Dakota High School at Macomb Dakota High School

Zone 4 – Saturday, Oct. 16, hosted by Midland High School at Northwood University

Zone 5 – Saturday, Oct. 23, hosted by Carson City-Crystal High School at Carson City-Crystal High School

Zone 6 – Friday, Oct. 29, hosted by Grand Rapids Public Schools at University Prep Academy

Zone 7 – Saturday, Oct. 23, hosted by Gaylord High School at Michaywe Golf Course

Zone 8 – Friday, Oct. 22, hosted by Marquette High School at Gentz Homestead Golf Course

Team championship trophies will be awarded to the top-placing girls and boys teams at each regional. Also, the top 20 individual finishers in each race will receive medals.