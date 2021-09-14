expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2021

Linda Lou Mosier, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 3:59 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Oct. 14, 1950 — Aug. 27, 2021

Linda Lou Mosier, 70, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at her home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Mosier’s house, 53233 Townhall Road, Dowagiac. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkchapel.com.

More News

Downtown Niles to welcome new dance studio

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant program

Roundup: Rangers win, Chieftains fall in five sets

Dowagiac City Council, Cass County Transit Authority renew Transit Operating Agreement

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Downtown Niles to welcome new dance studio

Berrien County

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant program

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council, Cass County Transit Authority renew Transit Operating Agreement

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 976,505 cases, 20,535 deaths

Breaking News

Dowagiac police arrest suspect in Monday hit and run crash

News

Niles City Council approves social district permits

Business

Niles muralist brightening downtown

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners decline to pay annual dues to Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce

Berrien County

Man arrested after standoff in Niles

Cass County

Police investigating Porter Township crash

Berrien County

Former Niles marijuana business partner pleads guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct

Cass County

Dowagiac police investigate hit-and-run crash

Berrien County

South Bend man gets prison for drunk driving

Business

Under the Harvest Moon festival to bring back scarecrow contest

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 10-13

Berrien County

Former Brandywine teacher sentenced to probation on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland earns national recognition for stroke treatment

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Buchanan

PHOTO STORY: Buchanan remembers 9/11

Cass County

First responders, community members gather for Pokagon 9/11 memorial ceremony

Cass County

Lansing man headed to prison for leading police on two-state chase

Buchanan

TWENTY YEARS LATER: Buchanan resident, sister reflect on their first-hand experience of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Edwardsburg

Elkhart woman killed in Edwardsburg crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Korean War veteran chosen for Honor Flight