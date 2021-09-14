expand
September 15, 2021

Marion Lucille Glaser, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 4:03 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Oct. 4, 1944 — Sept. 12, 2021

Marion Lucille Glaser, 76, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Oct. 4, 1944, in Dowagiac, Michigan the 11th of 12 children born to James and Iva Ibbotson. She married Gerald “Jerry” Glaser Feb. 5, 1966, in Niles, Michigan. After 51 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on Jan. 5, 2019.

Marion cherished her children and grandchildren. She loved animals and would take them in when she could. She would play slot machines any chance she got. She enjoyed doing latch and hook art as well as working on needlepoint.

Marion will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Tracy (Timothy Halter) Glaser, of Vincennes, Indiana; three sons, Jeff (Shawna Karnes) Glaser, of Cassopolis, Gerold Glaser, of Mishawaka, Indiana, William (Tracy) Glaser, of Buchanan; 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; chosen daughter, Debbie (Harrison) Banister, of Rensselaer, Indiana; one sister, Barb Watson, of Louisville, Kentucky; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; 10 siblings, Floyd, Bert, Jenny, Betty, Jim, Madge, Harriet, Pearl, Hannah, and Tom.

Family and friends will gather Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. for a time of sharing memories and telling stories in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

