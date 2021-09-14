Police investigating Porter Township crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A Sturgis man was transported to the hospital following a Monday morning crash in Porter Township.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office is investigating a two-car injury crash on US 12, near Old 112, in Porter Township.

The crash occurred around 6:29 a.m. Monday.

Initial investigation shows that an eastbound vehicle driven by Joseph Martorano, 25, of Elkhart, was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Timothy Fox, 36, of Sturgis.

Both subjects were treated by ambulance personnel on scene, with Fox being transported to Sturgis Hospital for further treatment.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Michigan State Police, SEPSA Fire/Ambulance and White Pigeon Fire Department.

Seat belts were worn in the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have played a factor in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.